Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Shocked Shoppers Find “School Shooting” Sympathy Card Section in Powerful Video

By Sara Barnes on July 26, 2022
School Shooting Greeting Cards

Photo: YouTube

There are all sorts of greeting cards on the market. You can find graduation congrats and birthday wishes, but there's a specific card that hasn't hit the market yet. But sadly, it’s one that the American public could actually see on shelves: sympathy cards for after a school shooting. A viral video by Change the Ref (CTR) is imagining what it looks like. The organization set up this card display and filmed shoppers' responses when they saw them.

Change the Ref is an organization that formed after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018. Manuel and Patricia Oliver founded CTR in memory of their son Joaquin, one of the 17 victims of that horrible event. It aims to empower future leaders, using art and “nonviolent creative confrontation” to expose the effects of mass shootings.

The school shooting sympathy cards, while shocking to see them on the shelves, is in keeping with CTR’s mission. The video features the astonished views of people as they go from casually browsing cards to being stunned and saddened these cards exist in the first place.

CTR’s sentiments don’t hold back. The striking black and white design have large, white words written across them including “ARMS,” “SYMPATHY,” “SHOOTING,” “GUNNED,” and I'M SORRY.” There is a smaller text written across that is equally as heartbreaking. “I'm sorry your kid got shot at school today,” reads one of the phrases. “Sympathy on the shooting of your classmates,” another card says.

Although the video has recently gone viral on Twitter and TikTok, it was first shared in 2018. Unfortunately, it’s as relevant today as it was back then. Watch it below.

In a video posted by the organization Change the Ref, shoppers are shocked to see school shooting sympathy cards on the shelf.

Though the video was originally released in 2018, it has gone viral once again, four years later.

Change the Ref: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

Psychologist Shares How Art Therapy Exercise Helped Students Cope After Sandy Hook Shooting

Daughter of Teacher Killed in Texas School Shooting Remembers Mom’s Bravery

30 Powerful Signs From Students in National School Walkout for Stricter Gun Laws

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Medical Students at University of Michigan Walk Out on Anti-Abortion Keynote Speaker
Cowboy Tries Period Pain Simulator and Can Barely Handle How Bad It Hurts
Powerful Suicide Prevention Campaign Challenges What Suicidal Looks Like
Wildlife Photographer Releases Wide-Eyed Baby Burrowing Owls Into Safe New Homes
Hiker Captures Terrifying Video of Avalanche Where Luckily Everyone Survived
Lizzo Joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and They Have the Best Time

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Here Are 17 Companies Stepping Up To Help Women Access Reproductive Healthcare
Powerful Signs Protesting the Overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court
Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Speaks Passionately About Impact of Roe v. Wade Overturn
Adorable Toddler and Cat Stop Everything to Watch Window Washers Every Time
Fans Criticized Lizzo’s Song ‘Grrrls’ for Offensive Lyric, so She Changed It
Environmental Activist Wears a Custom Suit Showing All the Trash He Produced in a Month

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]