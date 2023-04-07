Missing Toddler Found With Dog Who Never Left His Side While He Was Lost in the Woods

One family in New Jersey lived every parent's worst nightmare, but luckily there was a happy ending. Four-year-old Parker and his father Jason were making cupcakes when his dad stepped out to use the bathroom. After being gone for a few minutes, Jason returned to the kitchen, but Parker was nowhere to be found. That's when panic set in as Jason realized that his son and their black lab Toby had wandered out the back door.

Jason immediately called his wife Vickey to let her know that he couldn't find Parker. She told him to call the police as she raced home. Their home is surrounded by woods and leads onto a golf course. After an hour of searching, they were still unable to find their toddler or Toby. Luckily, a neighbor heard a boy crying in the woods and called over the state troopers.

The bodycam of the first trooper to reach the boy captured the incredible moment when Parker was found. While he was shaken up and crying, he was otherwise unharmed and ran straight into his mother's arms. In fact, the thing he seemed most upset about was the fact that he'd lost his shoe, crying out, “I want my shoe!”

Parker and Toby were about a quarter of a mile from their home when there were found, and Parker confirmed that his dog never left his side. Toby was also crucial to the rescue, as Ian Emmi, the state trooper who found the duo, first spotted the dog in the woods.

“Originally saw the dog jumping around doing circles so I figured he had to be close by if the dog was there,” Emmi said.

Vickey acknowledged that the experience was a reminder that things can change in the blink of an eye. To ensure that Parker and Toby won't be going on any more unauthorized adventures, they've since upgraded the security in their home and added alarms that go off when doors are opened.

And while they never did find Parker's shoe, they made sure to let him pick out a new pair as soon as he got home. Toby also got some extra love for making sure he kept Parker safe.

The family shared their gratitude for everyone who helped them find their son, and showed off Parker's new shoes.

