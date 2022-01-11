Have you ever played with a music box as a kid? These small, enchantingly nostalgic objects often come with the scores to some of the most iconic songs. For those who want to rediscover the joy of this tiny gadget, the creative brand Kikkerland Design has put together a kit that includes everything you need to compose your own rhythms and play them on a tiny music box.

Within the Make Your Own Music Box Kit you will find four sheet music strips, a music box whole punch, and a music box mechanism. To make your own melodies, you simply punch holes along the sheet music strips in the desired places. Then, insert the sheet music into the machine to play what you've created.

From TV theme music to holiday tunes to celebratory melodies—there are infinite composition ideas to play on this versatile contraption. It's an ideal small gift for anyone who loves and appreciates music.

