Nissan Has Designed a Sleek Mobile Office Pod Concept for the Adventurous 9 To 5er

If you are tired of working from home or from the same boring office, the new caravan design from Nissan may inspire you to make a change. The NV350 Caravan Office Pod concept is an adaptable vehicle that provides plenty of room for working while on the go. It is equipped with the necessary features to keep you productive doing traditional office work while allowing you to take full advantage of your new natural workspace.

The “office pod” can extend past the van’s exterior with an area large enough to fit an entire desktop and monitor as well as a standard size office chair. A WiFi hotspot, an electric coffee maker, and electric sunshades all help to provide the conveniences of a modern office without the stuffiness of conditioned space. The workspace even includes a transparent polycarbonate floor so that you can feel connected to your outdoor surroundings.

Once you have finished working in your office pod, you can climb up to the luxurious roof deck to unwind. Images demonstrate how it's easy to relax in the embedded lounge chair and take in the scenery. After all, why work in the great outdoors without giving yourself time to enjoy it?

Though the NV350 may be new to us, Nissan has been testing alternative work vehicles for some time. In 2018, it released an NV-300 concept van for woodworkers. The company was inspired to create this newest version after the displacement of so many people from traditional office spaces. Now, you do not have to be a woodworker to be a productive free spirit.

If you want to see more ideas on how we will live and drive in the future, check out the rest of the Nissan Customize 2021 Initiative or other presentations from the 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon.

h/t: [designboom, Uncrate]

All images via Nissan.

