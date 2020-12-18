Home / Design / Creative Products

15+ Piet Mondrian-Inspired Gift Ideas for the Modern Art Lover in Your Life

By Emma Taggart on December 18, 2020
Piet Mondrian Gifts

One of the most recognized artists of the 20th century, Piet Mondrian, is known for his geometric, abstract paintings in red, yellow, and blue. His work was ground-breaking at the time, and was unlike anything from the conservative Dutch art scene he grew up in. Along with fellow free-thinkers such as Theo van Doesburg, Mondrian founded the Dutch art movement De Stijl (“the style”). Modern artists who were part of the group made work focused on a new philosophy they called “neoplasticism.”

Mondrian described neoplasticism: “This new plastic idea will ignore the particulars of appearance…on the contrary, it should find its expression in the abstraction of form and color, that is to say, in the straight line and the clearly defined primary color.” This theory is clear in Mondrian’s famous compositions, which feature bold, straight lines and blocks of primary color.

Do you know someone that loves Piet Mondrian? We’ve curated a list of gift ideas that celebrate the legendary artist. From books and home decor to jewelry and clothing, any one of these arty gifts is sure to make your loved one smile.

Know a Piet Mondrian fan? Why not give them something that celebrates their favorite artist?

 

Mondri Vase

 

Mondrian Composition Kidrobot Dunny

Kidrobot: Mondrian Composition Dunny

The Met Store | $23.99

 

Composition Throw

Mondrian Composition Throw

The Met Store | $22.50

 

Meowdrian Enamel Pin

Meowdrian Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Mondrian Book

 

Composition with Red, Blue, and Yellow T-Shirt

Composition with Red, Blue, and Yellow T-Shirt

ArtilyShop | $22.83

 

Mondrian-Inspired Earrings

 

Mondrian Colored Pencils

 

Mondrian-Inspired Hoodie

Piet Mondrian-Inspired Hoodie

MMStudioStore | $54.95

 

Table Lamp

 

Mondrian Art Print

 

Mondrian-Inspired Bangles

 

Mondrian Building Toy

 

Iron-On Patch

 

Mondrian-Inspired Apple Watch Strap

Mondrian Apple Watch Strap

LoudLinks | $19.95

 

Mondrian Cat Art Print

Mondrian Cat Art Print

Catinsky | $19.02

