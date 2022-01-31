20 Stylish Stands That Provide the Perfect Stage for Your Potted Plants

So, you’ve been diligently working to turn your home into an indoor jungle. Now that you've put the plants into their modern planters, you need to figure out how exactly they're going to fit into your space. If you’ve got plants upon plants, you’ll want to seriously consider getting some stands to place them on. This will help save room in your abode and might even benefit the plants themselves.

Multi-tiered plant stands allow you to decorate upwards instead of outwards, which is a serious space saver if you have a smaller home. Even if you just get a stand that holds a single plant, you’ll have that extra space on your floor to put another potted beauty in its place. Plus, grouping plants together can have its benefits. As long as the plants thrive in similar conditions, it makes it easier to care for them while also helping to create a mini climate. By putting plants together that love humidity, for instance, you’re increasing the humidity surrounding them. (If you need another reason to treat yourself to that plant stand, that's it!)

Scroll down for some stylish plant stands to put in your home.

Looking for a place for all your plants? Check out these stylish stands for one, two, or even five potted botanicals.

Amigo Modern Two-Tier Stand

5-Tier Half Moon Stand

Adobe Rattan Planter

Mid Century-Inspired Plant Stand

Hairpin Leg Stand

Spun Metal Plant Stand

Streamline Indoor/Outdoor Planters

Bamboo Tall Plant Stand

6-Tier Corner Plant Stand

5-Tier Metal Plant Stand

4-Tier Plant Stand

Extra Large Wooden Rack Stand

Satsumas Plant Stand

Hairpin Leg Stand

Tall Bamboo Stand

Pink Wire Table Plant Stand

Window Plant Shelf

Rattan Plant Stand

Multi-Tiered Stand

Iris Triple Planter

