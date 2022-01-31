Home / Design / Creative Products

20 Stylish Stands That Provide the Perfect Stage for Your Potted Plants

By Sara Barnes on January 31, 2022
Stylish Plant Stands

So, you’ve been diligently working to turn your home into an indoor jungle. Now that you've put the plants into their modern planters, you need to figure out how exactly they're going to fit into your space. If you’ve got plants upon plants, you’ll want to seriously consider getting some stands to place them on. This will help save room in your abode and might even benefit the plants themselves.

Multi-tiered plant stands allow you to decorate upwards instead of outwards, which is a serious space saver if you have a smaller home. Even if you just get a stand that holds a single plant, you’ll have that extra space on your floor to put another potted beauty in its place. Plus, grouping plants together can have its benefits. As long as the plants thrive in similar conditions, it makes it easier to care for them while also helping to create a mini climate. By putting plants together that love humidity, for instance, you’re increasing the humidity surrounding them. (If you need another reason to treat yourself to that plant stand, that's it!)

Scroll down for some stylish plant stands to put in your home.

Looking for a place for all your plants? Check out these stylish stands for one, two, or even five potted botanicals.

 

Amigo Modern Two-Tier Stand

 

5-Tier Half Moon Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

Frizione | $156.55

 

Adobe Rattan Planter

Stylish Plant Stands

West Elm | $109+

 

Mid Century-Inspired Plant Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

Soltribus | $16.99

 

Hairpin Leg Stand

 

Spun Metal Plant Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

West Elm | $99

 

Streamline Indoor/Outdoor Planters

Indoor Plant Stand

West Elm | $159+

 

Bamboo Tall Plant Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

Magshion | $42.99

 

6-Tier Corner Plant Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

Unho | $58.99

 

5-Tier Metal Plant Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

Kinkota | $69.99

 

4-Tier Plant Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

Linzinar | $32.99

 

Extra Large Wooden Rack Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

Luerer | $142.50

 

Satsumas Plant Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

IKEA | $39.99

 

Hairpin Leg Stand

Stylish Plant Stands

mDesign | $39.99

 

Tall Bamboo Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

Gar-Life | $39.99

 

Pink Wire Table Plant Stand

Indoor Plant Stand

Simply Chi | $160

 

Window Plant Shelf

 

Rattan Plant Stand

 

Multi-Tiered Stand

 

Iris Triple Planter

Indoor Plant Stand

West Elm | $169

