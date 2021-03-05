Home / Design / Creative Products

Independent Designers Turn Minerals and Hand-Poured Concrete Into Beautiful Geode Planters

By Arnesia Young on March 5, 2021
Geode and Concrete Planters And Modern Candle Holders

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

What started out as the creative pursuit of a husband and wife duo has now blossomed into a booming business with multiple storefronts. A Black-owned business based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Tal & Bert fuses raw minerals in the form of geode crystals with industrial concrete to create beautifully minimal and modern candle holders and planters—perfect for succulents or any of your other plant babies. Though they only started about a year ago in 2020, they have seen enormous success, which allowed them to expand from their home studio into a company with 15 employees, two studios, and a brick-and-mortar storefront in only a few short months.

“We started Tal & Bert because we wanted to create functional everyday art inspired by nature,” husband and wife duo, Ray and Val Talbert, tells My Modern Met. “We are a very outdoorsy couple. Tal & Bert is the meeting point of raw natural minerals and industrial concrete. Our designs are made from hand-poured concrete that has been sculpted by hand in small batches. Our work is inspired by the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, finding the beauty in imperfections. We take the cracks and breakages in the concrete and turn them into designs inspired by the minerals we mine. We believe that the industrial look of concrete matches the raw, roughness of the minerals we use.”

Set to move their headquarters and open an additional brick-and-mortar storefront in 2021, Tal & Bert is still expanding and growing, while elevating other Black and minority-owned businesses with them. At their storefronts, you won’t only find their chic concrete and geode designs but also other hand-selected home goods from small businesses and makers around the country.

To see more from Tal & Bert or to purchase one of their hand-crafted creations for yourself, visit their website and Etsy shop. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with their latest news.

Tal & Bert, a Black-owned business started by husband and wife duo Ray and Val Talbert, fuses geodes and concrete to create modern candle holders and planters.

Geode and Concrete Succulent Planters and Candle Holders by Tal & BertGeode and Concrete Succulent Planters and Candle Holders by Tal & BertGeode and Concrete Planters And Modern Candle HoldersGeode and Concrete Succulent Planters and Candle Holders by Tal & Bert

Every piece is sculpted and finished by hand from poured concrete, which adds a unique touch to each individual vessel.

Geode and Concrete Planters And Modern Candle HoldersGeode and Concrete Planters And Modern Candle HoldersGeode and Concrete Succulent Planters and Candle Holders by Tal & BertGeode and Concrete Planters And Modern Candle Holders

Their minimal creations are inspired by their love of nature and the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, which concentrates on finding beauty in imperfections.

Geode and Concrete Planters And Modern Candle HoldersGeode and Concrete Planters And Modern Candle HoldersGeode and Concrete Succulent Planters and Candle Holders by Tal & BertGeode and Concrete Succulent Planters and Candle Holders by Tal & BertTal & Bert: Website | Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tal & Bert.

Related Articles:

15+ Gifts for Anyone That Loves Sparkling Geodes and Crystals

Amazing Heart-Shaped Amethyst Geode Discovered by Miners in Uruguay

Ceramicist Uses Science to Craft Clay Bowls Covered in Electroformed Crystals

Gigantic Amethyst Geodes Excavated in Uruguay Stand 22 Feet Tall

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

17 Treasures To Make St. Patrick’s Day Even More Magical
10 Stylish Habit Trackers That Will Help You Form Healthy Routines
25 Accessories and Apparel Celebrating Black History Month That You Can Wear All Year Round
Artist Combines Her Love of Bees and Seas Through Beautiful “Honeycomb Ceramics”
Valentine’s Day Gift Guides to Find the Perfect Present for the People You Love
Valentine’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Fantastic Art Prints From Black Artists on Etsy To Liven Up Your Space
These Resin and Wood Cheese Boards Have Realistic Seascapes on Their Surfaces
24 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life
10 Tools You’ll Need To Outfit a Home Bar and Sip Tasty Cocktails on Your Couch
Create a Work of Art When You Complete This Beautiful Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle
20 Thoughtful and Romantic Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.