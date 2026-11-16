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A charming drawing of a kingfisher by 13-year-old Prince George is featured in a special edition of Country Life magazine, revealing his artistic talents. Young George created the colored pencil illustration when he was just 12 years old last spring. The artwork is included as part of a wider 300-page special edition of the magazine that was guest edited by his father, the Prince of Wales.

It seems a love of art runs in the royal family. George’s grandfather, King Charles III, is a talented painter, while his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and uncle, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, both studied art at A-level. Catherine later continued her studies in art history at St Andrews University in Scotland.

According to Country Life, Prince George has a “growing curiosity about the natural world.” His mother, Catherine, has similarly spoken about the comfort and healing she has found in nature during her recovery from cancer. She also discusses her personal journey in the special edition’s feature interview, where she recalls being warned that there would be “good days and bad days.”

Prince George and his siblings often make time to be creative. In 2025, the family released portrait sketches they drew of each other on social media. The royals revealed, “Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and—most importantly—having lots of fun together!”

A charming drawing of a kingfisher by 13-year-old Prince George is featured in a special edition of Country Life magazine, revealing his artistic talents.

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The 13-year-old is said to have a “growing curiosity about the natural world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The family often finds time for creative activities together. In 2025, they offered a glimpse of this by sharing drawings they had made of each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

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