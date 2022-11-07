Home / Inspiring / Good News

Woman Has Idea to “Rent” Out Her Handy Husband and Their Family Business Has Taken Off

By Sara Barnes on November 7, 2022

Not everyone is handy. The prospect of hanging a shelf, for instance, can frighten some folks. That’s where a handy person is key for doing those odd jobs. Laura Young knew that her spouse James had skills in furniture building, woodworking, installation, and much more. Based on his expertise, she had the idea to start a handyman business called Rent My Handy Husband—and business is booming. James mounts televisions and installs curtains while Laura runs the social media. Together, their business is so popular that they’ve had to turn down jobs.

Laura had the idea for Rent My Handy Husband after listening to a podcast about a man who made a living putting furniture together for other people. She advertised James’ services on Facebook and the Nextdoor app, and things took off from there. Now, they are getting requests from people who live over 150 miles away, and James has quit his warehouse job to devote all of his working time to Rent My Handy Husband.

There has been another big perk to James committing to their family business. He’s been able to be a full-time dad to their three children, two of which have autism. Four years ago, he himself was diagnosed with autism, too. “James doesn’t come from a trade background but his grandad was a nuclear engineer, and they think he was also on the spectrum,” Laura said. “He's got a very methodical mind and can think outside the box. He sees things differently.”

If you’re local to Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard, and the surrounding areas northwest of London, England, you can hire Rent My Handy Husband for £40 (about $46, according to conversions as of publishing). The couple offers discounts to those over 65 years old, NHS and emergency services employees, among others. With the holidays coming up, James is adding Christmas lights to his home service options.

Rent My Handy Husband: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [Upworthy]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
