Enchanting Photos of Red Foxes Dusted With Snow Enjoying Wintertime Weather

By Margherita Cole on January 20, 2022
Foxes Covered in Snow by Roeselien Raimond

Dutch photographer Roeselien Raimond isn't afraid of facing the elements to get her “perfect shot.” Her love of wildlife, particularly foxes, inspires her to take her camera on various outdoor excursions, resulting in some incredible photos. Her latest series captures red foxes as they're blanketed in snow.

Although she lives in an urban area, Raimond often ventures into nature to find her animal subjects. This means having to remain in one place for long periods of time, usually in discomfort. “It was -12°C (10.4°F) when I photographed these foxes, which is exceptionally cold here,” Raimond tells My Modern Met. “I was lying in a fierce snowstorm and got completely absorbed in the moment. It was only when it got dark that I realized how hungry and hypothermic I had become.” The results of her hardships are worth it, however, as she manages to snap photos of foxes up close and from a variety of angles.

The fox subjects in this series seem completely at ease in the snowstorm. In many pictures, the fox has its eyes closed as the snowflakes cover its thick fur; and in others, it lies down in the layers of snow. “I have now been studying fox behavior for over a decade and I have had the opportunity to meet many foxes,” Raimond continues. “I could never have imagined that a wild predator could have such a gentle disposition. They are also very intelligent animals with complex nature, which makes them interesting to follow.”

You can purchase prints via Raimond's website and keep up to date with her latest photographs by following the artist on Instagram.

Dutch photographer Roeselien Raimond specializes in photos of foxes.

Foxes Covered in Snow by Roeselien Raimond

Her latest series depicts foxes covered in snowflakes.

Roeselien Raimond: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Roeselien Raimond.

