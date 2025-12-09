Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Royal Photographic Society Announces 2025 Winners of the World’s Longest-Running Photo Prize

By Sara Barnes on December 9, 2025
Photo: Susan Derges, “The Observer and the Observed No6.” © Susan Derges HonFRPS. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

The world’s longest-running photography prize has recently announced its winners for 2025. The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) was founded in 1853—when photography was brand new—with the mission to make the art and science of the medium available to all. It’s kept that tradition for well over a century and a half; through its 2025 competition winners, the various possibilities of the format are highlighted and celebrated.

Artist Susan Derges won the RPS’ most prestigious award: The RPS Centenary Medal. The organization recognized Derges for her “outstanding contribution to the art of photography,” which includes work created without the use of a camera. This means that Derges places objects onto a light-sensitive material (such as photographic paper) and then exposes it to light, thus producing her image. Her pieces explore nature, using elements of the landscape to craft her photography.

The society offers several awards, and Senegalese photographer Omar Victor Diop received the RPS Award for Achievement in the Art of Photography. Diop began his career working in landscape photography before transitioning into fashion imagery. Now, his personal practice includes fine art portraiture (including photos of himself). Working in a completely different way is photographer David Malin. He won the RPS Progress Medal in the Science of Photography for his development of new techniques in astronomical photography to enable greater detail in images. The Malin 1 galaxy, which is the largest known spiral galaxy, was named after him.

Photography continues to advance as people create more images, whether through the development of new technology or ways of seeing the world. RPS aims to recognize them all for the greater good of the medium. “This year’s awardees reflect the extraordinary breadth of photography and moving image today; from those pushing artistic and scientific boundaries to those educating, publishing, and volunteering in ways that strengthen and sustain our community,” remarked Simon Hill, CPhot HonFRPS, RPS president. “Together, they demonstrate how photography continues to evolve as both an art form and a means of understanding the world around us.”

To see a complete list of the RPS 2025 Award recipients, visit the organization’s website. There, you’ll find awards given across three pillars: The Art of Photography and Moving Image; The Science of Photography and Moving Image; and The Knowledge and understanding of Photography and Moving Image.

The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) is the world’s longest-running photography prize. It recently announced its winners for 2025.

 

Susan Derges

Photo: Susan Derges, “Full Moon Hawthorn.” © Susan Derges HonFRPS. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society

Photo: Susan Derges, “Seed Constellation.” © Susan Derges HonFRPS. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

 

It honors a photographer’s oeuvre, celebrating their impact on the medium as they help push the format forward.

 

Omar Victor Diop

Photo: “Self-portrait,” digital collage from the project Titled “ALLEGORIA,” by Artist Omar Victor Diop, 2020. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society

Photo: “DOM NICOLAU,” artwork, self-portrait by Artist Omar Victor Diop, 2014, part of the series “DIASPORA.” Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

 

Here are some of the winners.

 

Richard Billingham

Photo: © Richard Billingham. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

Photo: © Richard Billingham. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

 

Jaskirt Dhaliwal-Boora

Photo: Jaskirt Dhaliwal-Boora. “Tiegan” © Jaskirt Dhaliwal-Boora. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

Photo: Jaskirt Dhaliwal-Boora. “Ameila Balsall Heath, Fearless MMA.” Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

 

“This year’s awardees reflect the extraordinary breadth of photography and moving image today; from those pushing artistic and scientific boundaries to those educating, publishing, and volunteering in ways that strengthen and sustain our community,” remarked Simon Hill, CPhot HonFRPS, RPS president.

 

Raghu Rai

Photo: Raghu Rai, “India, Calcutta, 1999, Preparing For Durga Pooja.” © Raghu Rai. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

Photo: Raghu Rai, “India, Madhya Pradesh, 1991.” © Raghu Rai. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

 

“Together, they demonstrate how photography continues to evolve as both an art form and a means of understanding the world around us.”

 

Ragnar Guðni Axelsson

Photo: Ragnar Guðni Axelsson, “Arctic Heroes – Greenland-Ittoqqortoormiit-Snow-Storm.” © Ragnar Guðni Axelsson. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

Photo: Ragnar Guðni Axelsson, “Greenland-Arctic Heroes – Mads Ole-Ingelfieldfjord-Thule- 191.” © Ragnar Guðni Axelsson. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

 

Tami Aftab

Photo: © Tami Aftab. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

Photo: © Tami Aftab. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

 

Amak Mahmoodian

Photo: Amak Mahmoodian © Amak Mahmoodian. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society(2)

Photo: Amak Mahmoodian © Amak Mahmoodian. Courtesy of The Royal Photographic Society

Royal Photographic Society: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Photographic Society.

