Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 Preview: Exploring Angels, Mara, and the Contradictions of Contemporary Life

This fall, contemporary art will take over Bangkok as the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) returns for its fifth edition. The event’s title, BAB 2026: Angels and Mara, draws from two contrasting figures: angels, understood across cultures as divine messengers and guardians; and Mara, the Buddhist figure associated with death, temptation, desire, and fear. It will bring more than 40 artists to temples, museums, heritage sites, and public spaces throughout the Thai capital.

This biennale will unfold across 10 venues throughout Bangkok. Visitors can encounter contemporary art alongside some of the city’s most recognizable cultural landmarks. This includes Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Prayoon, Museum Siam, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), and One Bangkok.

The city-wide format has become central to the biennale since its founding in 2017. BAB uses Bangkok’s historic architecture and urban landscape as part of the exhibition itself, creating encounters between contemporary works and the city’s waterways, streets, and heritage sites. Its first four editions attracted nearly 5 million visitors and featured more than 300 artists from Asia, Europe, America, Oceania, and Africa.

BAB brings together an international roster that spans generations, cultures, and artistic practices. Their work moves across painting, sculpture, photography, installation, film, and performance. The diverse lineup creates space for both internationally recognized figures and artists working within Thailand's contemporary art scene. Among the participating artists are Mel Chin, Mandy El-Sayegh, Yasumasa Morimura, Leiko Ikemura, and Pierre et Gilles, alongside Thai artists such as Manit Sriwanichpoom, Udom Taephanich, Tawan Wattuya, and Sudaporn Teja.

Artistic director Apinan Poshyananda leads the curatorial team with Adulaya Hoontrakul, Rémy Jarry, Melanie Pocock, and Kulapat Yantrasast. Together, they shape Angels and Mara around the tension between opposing forces, from virtue and corruption to compassion and cruelty.

One of the most distinctive aspects of BAB is its relationship with the city itself. The biennale creates a dialogue between contemporary art and Bangkok’s cultural heritage. At Wat Arun, Wat Pho, and Wat Prayoon, centuries-old architecture will provide the setting for new artistic interventions. Elsewhere, works will appear within museums and contemporary cultural spaces, including Museum Siam, BACC, and One Bangkok. The result is an exhibition route that moves between historic and contemporary Bangkok rather than following the boundaries of a traditional museum show.

With Angels and Mara, BAB 2026 offers an opportunity to experience international contemporary art while moving through one of Southeast Asia’s most culturally layered cities. The fifth Bangkok Art Biennale will take place from October 29, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

The Bangkok Art Biennale returns to the Thai capital on October 29, 2026, and runs through February 28, 2027.

Its fifth edition, Angels and Mara, brings more than 40 artists from Thailand and around the world to 10 venues across Bangkok.

Their works will appear in temples, museums, heritage sites, and contemporary cultural spaces, including Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Museum Siam, and Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

The city-wide exhibition offers visitors a chance to encounter contemporary art within some of Bangkok’s most significant cultural landmarks.

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All images via Bangkok Art Biennale.