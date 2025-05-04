Home / Video

Watch How the “Explosion of the Cart” Unleashes a Fiery Easter Tradition in Italy

By Regina Sienra on May 4, 2025

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por italia.it (@italiait)

Florence, Italy, boasts one of the most thrilling Easter traditions out there. Known as Scoppio del Carro, the name translates to “Explosion of the cart,” and it features an exciting fireworks display in one of the most architecturally rich sites in the world. Every Easter Sunday, a centuries-old cart is packed with pyrotechnics and lit up. As delightful as it is seeing the cart shoot lights, an insightful video reveals that the way the cart is fired up is an equally mesmerizing spectacle.

On Easter Sunday, the cardinal holding mass at the Duomo of Florence lights up the Colombina, a small device shaped like a dove that symbolizes the Holy Spirit. The Colombina then “flies” along a long wire that goes from the top of the altar through the church nave and out the cathedral doors where the cart awaits. It then lights up the pyrotechnics, unleashing a firework display before zipping right inside.

The tradition dates back to the First Crusade in the year 1099, when Crusaders laid siege to Jerusalem, intending to claim it for Christianity. Pazzino de’ Pazzi, originally from Florence, was the first to climb the city walls, being rewarded with three flints from the Holy Sepulchre for his bravery. Today, these are kept in the nearby Church of Santi Apostoli and are used to light the candle that will fire up the Colombina. The rite evokes how, during Easter in Jerusalem, Crusaders gave the blessed fire to the people as a sign of purification.

The Scoppio del Carro has held the same form since the 15th century. The tower of pyrotechnics, known by locals as Brindellone, is drawn by four oxen as a procession goes from the Church of Santi Apostoli to the Duomo. If the light show goes smoothly, it's seen as a sign of luck and prosperity, a symbol of a good harvest for farmers around Florence. And it's an even luckier sign if the Colombina safely makes it back to its starting point inside the Duomo of Florence.

A video captured by travel guide Dimitra Neonaki during Easter 2024 shows the moment the Colombina zips out the door to light up the Brindellone and comes back in a swift, fiery motion. Judging by how packed the church seems to be, it may be a far more coveted seat than a spot to catch the fireworks display outside. You can check out both perspectives in the videos below, and stay tuned for more videos coming out of the Scoppio del Carro for Easter 2025.

On Easter Sunday, Florence celebrates the Scoppio del Carro, an exciting fireworks display in one of the most architecturally rich sites in the world.

A small device shaped like a dove is lit and zipped outside the Duomo of Florence using a wire, in turn lighting the cart loaded with fireworks that awaits outside.

Sources: Easter in Florence: the Scoppio del Carro (Explosion of the Cart); Dimitra, The Culture Muse on Instagram; Growing Up Italian on Instagram

Related Articles:

Hop Into Easter With This Egg-cellent History of the Holiday

Fascinating Video Reveals How Florence Built the World’s Largest Dome (At the Time)

10 Facts About Filippo Brunelleschi and His Famous Dome of Florence

How the Florence Cathedral Spent Centuries Under Construction to Become a Beloved Landmark

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch an Octopus Hitch a Ride on a Shark in “Sharktopus” Footage Captured by Scientists
Watch the Poignant Moment a Deaf Girl Gets To Hear Her Friend’s Voice for the First Time
Dr. Jane Goodall Shares Urgent Earth Day Message on Protecting Our Planet
Family Saves Home From a Flood by Building Their Own Levees Around Their House
Watch 1,497 Drones Form a Rainbow-Colored Dragon and Circle Dubai’s Iconic Burj Al Arab
Light Show Artist Imagines King Kong Made of Drones Climbing the Empire State Building

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Maison Heler: The 9-Story Hotel With a 19th-Century Mansion on Top Is Now Open for Bookings
South African Students Go Viral for Their Perfectly Coordinated Flash Performance
Emirates Will Soon Become the World’s First Autism-Certified Airline
These Air Taxis Could Take You From Heathrow Airport to Central London in Only 8 Minutes
7.7 Magnitude Myanmar Earthquake Captured in Shocking Videos Showing Disorienting Destruction
Harrison Ford Shares Powerful Message Urging People To Pause and Appreciate Nature’s Biodiversity

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.