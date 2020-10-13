Home / Design / Creative Products

Need Help With Your Holiday Shopping? Sign up for the ‘Selects’ Creative Product Newsletter

By My Modern Met on October 13, 2020
My Modern Met Selects

The holidays are right around the corner, and you already might be thinking about your gift-giving this year. It’s likely to look a bit different than past seasons. Like us, you’re probably planning to order more of your presents online. But with so many online stores and countless products to choose from, finding the perfect gift can feel daunting. So, let us help! We are launching a new email newsletter series called My Modern Met Selects that will bring you the best creative products of all kinds.

The Selects newsletter series will be sent out twice a week. Each email will include links to our curated lists of products, from Halloween goodies to the best board games to last-minute Christmas presents and so much more. As we move closer towards December, our hope is that it gives you some good ideas for what to buy for your favorite people, whether they have an indoor jungle, are pet parents, enjoy DIY projects, or beyond.

So, what are you waiting for? Selects will have all sorts of recommendations, and best of all: it will all be conveniently delivered to your inbox. Sign up now by entering your information in the form below.

 

Related Articles:

Enjoy the Best Creative Products When You Shop at My Modern Met Store

30 Awesome Products From Amazon Inspired by the Fall Season

22 Creative Office Products to Make Your Workday More Functionally Fun

20 Eco-Friendly Products to Reduce Waste in Style

19 Relaxing Products and Activities to Help You De-Stress

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Micro Terrariums Are Stackable Little Ecosystems to Add Nature to Your Desk
This Half Christmas Tree Is Perfect for Those With Limited Space but Boundless Holiday Cheer
30 Awesome Products From Amazon Inspired by the Fall Season
20+ Spook-tacular Gifts To Get Your Spirit Ready for Halloween
20 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
35 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20+ Charming Gifts to Creatively Celebrate Japan’s “Culture Day”
Carve a Spooky Jack-O’-Lantern With the Help of These Pumpkin Carving Kits
Quirky Sugar Bowl Looks Like a Magical Snow Globe With a Spicy or Sweet Landscape
Enjoy the Best Creative Products When You Shop at My Modern Met Store
Sleek Air Purifier Uses a Tiny Forest to Sustainably Filter and Clean the Air Around You
Decorate Your Skin With These “Pawfect” Temporary Tattoos of Animals

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.