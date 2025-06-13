Home / Store

Take Your Style to New Heights When You Wrap Yourself in a Winged Scarf

By Sara Barnes on June 13, 2025

Shovava Scarves

Sometimes, you don’t need to buy that new dress or special top to give your wardrobe a much-needed boost. The right accessory refreshes your outfits while being versatile enough to pair with multiple things in your closet. Shovava creates statement-making scarves that will take your style to new heights. The lusciously illustrated shawls feature wings that span the length of the fabric. When worn across your shoulders, it looks like you’re draped in feathers and ready to take flight.

When laid flat, Shovava scarves measure approximately 78 inches wide. This makes them easy to wrap as a scarf, wear as a shawl on cool nights, or even fashion in your hair. Roza Khamitova is the creative force behind Shovava, and nature’s beauty inspired her to create this line of winged wraps. Every design is first hand-painted and then digitally printed on cotton or silk cashmere fabric. The scarves come in a variety of colors, from the vibrant blue Jasper Wings to a minimalist White Wings scarf that will envelope you in its icy, cool style. But, you can't go wrong; whichever scarf you choose, your outfits will soar.

A curated selection of Shovava scarves is now available online at My Modern Met Store.

Take your style to new heights with these lusciously illustrated winged scarves by Shovava.

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Shovava Scarf

Regular Price: $62 | Member Price: $52.70

Shovava Scarf

 

When worn across your shoulders, it looks like you're draped in feathers and ready to take flight.

 

Jasper Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava Scarf

Regular Price: $88 | Member Price: $74.80

Shovava Scarf

 

Every design is first hand-painted and then digitally printed on cotton or silk cashmere fabric.

 

Exotic Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava Scarf

Regular Price: $62 | Member Price: $52.70

Shovava Scarf Shovava Scarf

 

Whichever scarf you choose, your outfits will soar.

 

White Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava Scarf

Regular Price: $88 | Member Price: $74.80

Shovava Scarf

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
