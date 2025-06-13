Take Your Style to New Heights When You Wrap Yourself in a Winged Scarf

Sometimes, you don’t need to buy that new dress or special top to give your wardrobe a much-needed boost. The right accessory refreshes your outfits while being versatile enough to pair with multiple things in your closet. Shovava creates statement-making scarves that will take your style to new heights. The lusciously illustrated shawls feature wings that span the length of the fabric. When worn across your shoulders, it looks like you’re draped in feathers and ready to take flight.

When laid flat, Shovava scarves measure approximately 78 inches wide. This makes them easy to wrap as a scarf, wear as a shawl on cool nights, or even fashion in your hair. Roza Khamitova is the creative force behind Shovava, and nature’s beauty inspired her to create this line of winged wraps. Every design is first hand-painted and then digitally printed on cotton or silk cashmere fabric. The scarves come in a variety of colors, from the vibrant blue Jasper Wings to a minimalist White Wings scarf that will envelope you in its icy, cool style. But, you can't go wrong; whichever scarf you choose, your outfits will soar.

A curated selection of Shovava scarves is now available online at My Modern Met Store.

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Jasper Wings Bird Scarf

Exotic Wings Bird Scarf

White Wings Bird Scarf

