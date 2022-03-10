Home / Video

See Which of the World’s Most Famous Statues Is the Tallest of All

By Claudicet Pena on March 10, 2022
Most Famous Statues Size Analysis

Many of us have had the chance to experience some of the most famous statues around the world. These figures grab our attention with far more than just their aesthetics. Each is different in its meaning and design, but they all share one thing in common. Each has a height that's larger-than-life.

Although monuments like the Statue of Liberty and the Great Sphinx of Giza tower over us all, they are shockingly not the tallest statues in the world. So, how do they stack up? YouTuber and architect Amir Kedir has created an incredible 3D animation that offers us a different perspective. The video compares the size of famous statues and gives us a look at which statues are the tallest.

In the video, each animated statue is quickly assembled with delightful clanking audio as it is being analyzed. The statues are presented and ranked in size from the smallest, Michelangelo’s statue of David in Italy, to the largest, the Statue of Unity in India.

After David, the lineup runs through iconic monuments such as the Christ the Redeemer in Brazil and The Great Buddha Statue in Thailand. Each time a new statue is added to the ranking, it’s hard to imagine how the next one will dwarf it—but it happens. Kedir gathered all his information about the statues on Wikipedia in order to get the true size comparison. The information really offers a clear overview of what you are really seeing. Watch below and see for yourself.

Watch this animated size analysis of some of the most famous statues from around the world.

Amir Kedir: InstagramYouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

