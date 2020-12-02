Home / Inspiring / Good News

Starbucks Is Offering Free Coffee To Healthcare Workers

By Emma Taggart on December 2, 2020
Photo: Stock Photos from Bodnar Photodesign/Shutterstock

Healthcare workers have been working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have a lot to thank them for. In the U.S., coronavirus case numbers continue to rise, and those on the front lines are working under particularly stressful conditions in order to handle the overflow of patients. Many would agree that coffee is pretty much essential when you’re working long hours, and healthcare workers need all they can get. That’s why Starbucks is offering front line responders free drinks as a token of appreciation.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” says Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president for global social impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

From now until the end of December 2020, Starbucks is offering a free drink to any customer who identifies as a front line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak. That includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, mental health workers, hospital janitors, vaccine researchers, and many more. If they go to one of the selected licensed Starbucks stores, they can pick up a tall, hot or cold brewed coffee totally free of charge.

Since March, The Starbucks Foundation has donated more than $1 million to support those on the front lines. This includes providing personal protective equipment, essential medical items, and even care packages and handwritten letters. Starbucks also recently donated $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to support virtual mental health resources. The company also has plans to give new care packages and gift cards to 50,000 healthcare workers this holiday season.

Find out more about how Starbucks is helping during the COVID-19 crisis here.

For the entire month of December, Starbucks is offering healthcare workers on the front lines free coffee.

 

h/t: [Cosmopolitan]

