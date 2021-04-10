10 Illustrative Stationery Sets To Make Writing Snail Mail Beautiful and Fun

Between email, text messages, and social media, the internet has made it remarkably easy to stay connected with long-distance family and friends. Despite its efficiency, however, there's still something to be said for snail mail. The act of writing and receiving a tactile object is a precious exchange that can strengthen relationships near and far.
If you're eager to try your hand at sending letters, then you'll need the right supplies. Among the essentials are paper, envelopes, a writing utensil of your choice, and, of course, stamps. Additionally, there are many ways to decorate your mail, such as with washi tape and stickers. If this seems like too many items to shop for, then rest easy. There is an array of beautifully packed stationery sets that come with everything you need (except for stamps) to start writing to your pen pal. Here, we've compiled a list of ten unique stationery sets.
Want to write letters? Check out our selection of 10 whimsical stationery sets to help you get started.
Aesthetically Pleasing Stationery
Dark Academia Stationery Set
Folklore Stationery Set
Cottage Core Stationery Set
Nature-Themed Stationery
Wildflower Stationery Set
Woodland Stationery Set
Fern Stationery Set
Animal-Themed Stationery
Forest Creature Stationery Set
Hedgehog Stationery Set
Black Cat Stationery
Fox Stationery Set
