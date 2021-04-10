Home / Design / Creative Products

10 Illustrative Stationery Sets To Make Writing Snail Mail Beautiful and Fun

By Margherita Cole on April 10, 2021
Best Stationery Supplies

Photo: Stock Photos from Shyrokova/Shutterstock

Between email, text messages, and social media, the internet has made it remarkably easy to stay connected with long-distance family and friends. Despite its efficiency, however, there's still something to be said for snail mail. The act of writing and receiving a tactile object is a precious exchange that can strengthen relationships near and far.

If you're eager to try your hand at sending letters, then you'll need the right supplies. Among the essentials are paper, envelopes, a writing utensil of your choice, and, of course, stamps. Additionally, there are many ways to decorate your mail, such as with washi tape and stickers. If this seems like too many items to shop for, then rest easy. There is an array of beautifully packed stationery sets that come with everything you need (except for stamps) to start writing to your pen pal. Here, we've compiled a list of ten unique stationery sets.

 

Want to write letters? Check out our selection of 10 whimsical stationery sets to help you get started.

 

Aesthetically Pleasing Stationery

Dark Academia Stationery Set

 

Folklore Stationery Set

 

Cottage Core Stationery Set

 

Nature-Themed Stationery

Wildflower Stationery Set

Wildflower Stationery Set

tinasosna | $7.36

 

Woodland Stationery Set

 

Fern Stationery Set

Fern Stationery Set

tinasosna | $7.36

 

Animal-Themed Stationery

Forest Creature Stationery Set

Forest Creature Stationery Set

Abstractales | $9.41

 

Hedgehog Stationery Set

Black Cat Stationery

 

Fox Stationery Set

