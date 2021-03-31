Home / Funny

Container Ship That Was the Blocking Suez Canal Stays Stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator

By Arnesia Young on March 31, 2021
Ever Given In Microsoft Flight Simulator

3D illustration of Ever Given cargo ship being freed from Suez Canal. (Photo: Stock Photos from Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock)
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

It is very rare that the world becomes so hyper-focused on one event in the news, especially when that event concerns the global supply chain. When it comes to buying things online, we usually just order our packages and anxiously await their arrival. Rarely do we actually pay attention to where that item is coming from, nor do we imagine the complex trade routes it might have to traverse along its journey to our doorstep. However, thanks to the Suez Canal crisis—involving a 1,300-foot-long cargo ship called the Ever Given—the world has now taken notice.

The Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23, 2021, completely blocking the important trade route and disrupting billions of dollars in commerce. The news captivated the internet; you only have to search #SuezCrisis on Twitter to find a treasure trove of memes and joking speculations about the ship’s precarious predicament. Taking it even further, one modder even incorporated the infamous cargo ship into the popular video game Microsoft Flight Simulation.

Tik Tok user @donut_enforcement posted deceptively realistic video footage of a simulated flight over the Suez Canal, accompanied by the pilot’s surprised commentary at the finding Ever Given stuck there. “Microsoft flight sim 2020 is savage” was the very fitting caption accompanying the parody. After Twitter user Mat Velloso shared the entertaining video, it received thousands of likes, comments, and retweets on the platform. Though this new addition to the hyperrealistic game-play is a mod and not an official part of the Microsoft game, it is fitting proof that the Suez Canal crisis has managed to penetrate even the most leisurely of pastimes.

The Ever Given was freed on March 29, 2021, thanks to the efforts of high-powered tugboats and a tide spurred by the full moon. Passage along the Suez Canal has since resumed. But, seeing as the large vessel was stuck for just under a week, it didn’t take long for it to reach its now iconic status.

The large cargo ship Ever Given was stuck in the Suez Canal for just under a week, blocking billions of dollars in global commerce along the important trade route.

Embed from Getty Images

During that short time, the internet was captivated by the massive blunder, supplying endless memes and joking speculations.

One modder even went so far as to incorporate the international crisis into the popular video game Microsoft Flight Simulator. Watch it below:

@donut_enforcementMSFS 2020 Stuck cargo ship ##suezcanal ##MSFS2020 ##nvidia ##evergiven ##evergreen♬ Fly – Marshmello

h/t: [IFLSience]

Related Articles:

Japan’s ‘Flying Car’ Takes First Piloted Test Flight Off the Ground

Sailors Capture Spectacular Images of the Changing Skies While at Sea

Colorful Koi Fish Swim Through the Street Drainage Canals in This Japanese City

Mesmerizing Time Lapse Video Captures 30-Day Journey Aboard a Cargo Ship

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Lawyer Accidentally Shows Up To Virtual Court With Kitten Filter On
20+ Hilarious Bernie Sanders Memes Inspired by His Iconic Appearance at the Inauguration
75 Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile
Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles
Boston Dynamics Robots Celebrate New Year With Choreographed Dance to “Do You Love Me?”
Mom Shares Funny Photo of How Her Toddler Half-Decorated a Christmas Tree

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Funny Animation Celebrates Comic Book Legend Stan Lee’s Love of Cursing
42 Funny Greeting Cards to Spread a Little Holiday Cheer
Macaulay Culkin Reveals His ‘Home Alone’ Face Mask to Stay Safe From COVID-19
Wife Invites Internet to Show Husband What He Missed While “Sleeping,” Internet Does Not Disappoint
Girl Makes Powerpoint Presentation to Persuade Her Parents to Get a Cat, and Even Microsoft Is on Her Side
Artist Secretly Replaces Framed Photos at Home With ‘Star Wars’ Art and His Wife Doesn’t Notice

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.