Container Ship That Was the Blocking Suez Canal Stays Stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator

It is very rare that the world becomes so hyper-focused on one event in the news, especially when that event concerns the global supply chain. When it comes to buying things online, we usually just order our packages and anxiously await their arrival. Rarely do we actually pay attention to where that item is coming from, nor do we imagine the complex trade routes it might have to traverse along its journey to our doorstep. However, thanks to the Suez Canal crisis—involving a 1,300-foot-long cargo ship called the Ever Given—the world has now taken notice.

The Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23, 2021, completely blocking the important trade route and disrupting billions of dollars in commerce. The news captivated the internet; you only have to search #SuezCrisis on Twitter to find a treasure trove of memes and joking speculations about the ship’s precarious predicament. Taking it even further, one modder even incorporated the infamous cargo ship into the popular video game Microsoft Flight Simulation.

Tik Tok user @donut_enforcement posted deceptively realistic video footage of a simulated flight over the Suez Canal, accompanied by the pilot’s surprised commentary at the finding Ever Given stuck there. “Microsoft flight sim 2020 is savage” was the very fitting caption accompanying the parody. After Twitter user Mat Velloso shared the entertaining video, it received thousands of likes, comments, and retweets on the platform. Though this new addition to the hyperrealistic game-play is a mod and not an official part of the Microsoft game, it is fitting proof that the Suez Canal crisis has managed to penetrate even the most leisurely of pastimes.

The Ever Given was freed on March 29, 2021, thanks to the efforts of high-powered tugboats and a tide spurred by the full moon. Passage along the Suez Canal has since resumed. But, seeing as the large vessel was stuck for just under a week, it didn’t take long for it to reach its now iconic status.

During that short time, the internet was captivated by the massive blunder, supplying endless memes and joking speculations.

Engineers working on moving Ever Given ship:#SuezCanal pic.twitter.com/h06JRE12qF — Dhanesh Kothari (@MetaDhanesh) March 29, 2021

One modder even went so far as to incorporate the international crisis into the popular video game Microsoft Flight Simulator. Watch it below:

h/t: [IFLSience]

