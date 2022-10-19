Target Is Celebrating Black Friday in October With Incredible Weekly Deals

By now, we all know that Black Friday is the date to mark on your calendar when looking for good deals. But this year, Target is starting the holiday shopping season early by running weeklong Black Friday Deals from now until Thanksgiving weekend. Savvy shoppers will find incredible prices of up to 50% off or more across toys and games, electronics, kitchen appliances, and more. And, to top things off, the retail giant is also bringing back its popular Deal of the Day.

New deals debut each Sunday and are available both in-store and online, as well as on the Target app. But make sure you check carefully, as some deals are available exclusively online. If you want to get a sneak preview of what's in store for the upcoming week, Target is publishing the weekly deals each Friday in its Weekly Ad.

Target's Deal of the Day is another great way to save. The retailer is offering up exceptional prices on hundreds of items through the end of December. These daily deals are available while supplies last and will include Black Friday pricing for everything from daily essentials to top brands like KitchenAid and Nintendo.

If you aren't sure if it's the best idea to purchase now or wait and see if the price drop's later, Target has you covered with their Holiday Price Match Guarantee. Running until December 24, this allows shoppers to enjoy savings if Target lowers the price on an item they've purchased later in the season.

We've scoured this week's deals to bring you some of the best kitchen and electronics discounts. Target's Black Friday Deals include deep discounts on popular brands like Apple, Epson, Cuisinart, and LG. There are truly some incredible savings to be had and so, if you find something on your wish list, make sure you act fast.

Black Friday comes early at Target thanks to weekly deals running from now until Thanksgiving. Here is some of what's on offer this week.

Apple Watch Nike Series 7

Acer Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook Laptop

Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

Epson EcoTank All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer

TCL 65″ 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

Logitech Mouse

