Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Stylish Pieces of Home Decor You Can Only Find at Target

By Sara Barnes on January 4, 2022
Target Home Decor

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Decorating your home can quickly become an overwhelming task. Doing so makes you ask the big questions, like what style will you go for? Can you mix and match what you already have with some new items? And, while considering all of this, you don’t want to break the bank. That’s where Target comes in. The superstore seemingly has it all—and that includes stylish home decor that will make your space shine (and be kind to your wallet).

Target collaborates with some of today’s hottest designers, and they’ve lent their impeccable taste to creating special things for your home. The Target brand Opalhouse, for instance, has collaborated with Jugalow by Justina Blakeney to inspire “live-in spaces that feel cozy, wild, and free.” This includes fashionable terracotta table lamps and colorful stacking poufs that will brighten your space.

You can buy all of Target’s home decor items on its website. Although having that many choices in items online is great, it can also be daunting. So, let us help. To get started outfitting your space in Target, check out 25 of our favorite items, below.

Want to give your space a refresh? Check out the stylish home decor you can only get at Target.

 

Dot Woven Throw Blanket

Blanket at Target

Mina Victory | $39.99

 

Ceramic Sphere Candle

 

Lory Textured Pouf 

Pouf at Target

Opalhouse | $65

 

Gold Rainbow

 

Ceramic Cutout Lamp

 

Cotton Wall Hanging

Target Home Decor

Opalhouse | $30

 

Cotton Threw Blanket

Blanket at Target

Mina Victory | $20.74

 

Peacock Table Lamp

 

Leaf Wall Decor

Target Home Decor

Opalhouse | $23

 

Terracotta 3-Wick Candle

 

Sherpa Throw Blanket

 

Rectangular Mirror with Strap Wall

Mirror at Target

Threshold | $70

 

Metal Wire Basket

 

Stripe Throw Blanket

Blanket at Target

Rizzy Home | $43.99

 

Large Milkcreate with Lid

 

Faux Fur Sheepskin

Blanket at Target

Threshold | $25

 

Darien Pouf

 

Stoneware Striped Vase

Vases at Target

Threshold | $15

 

Ceramic Terracotta Table Lamp

 

Abstracted Tufted Area Rug

Target Home Decor

Project 62 | $359

 

Appenine Linen Stacking Pouf

 

Glass Jar Candle

 

Tulip-Shaped Woven Basket

 

Woven Felt Rectangular Basket

Storage at Target

Threshold | $14

 

Water Hyacinth and Coiled Rope Stripe Bin

Basket at Target

Pillowfort | $10+

Target: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

12 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target

Upgrade Your Home Decor With These Amazing Levitating Products

11 Decorative Gifts to Instantly Spice Up Your Home

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Year’s Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Artist Designs Steampunk-Style Masks That Make Wearers Look Like Living Cyborgs
Innovative Air-to-Water Filtration System Turns Moisture in the Air Into Clean Drinking Water
25 Creative Gifts to Wow the People Who Have Everything
28 Creative 2022 Calendars To Keep You Organized in the New Year
20 Gifts Under $25 That Are Thoughtfully Creative Without Breaking the Bank

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

27 Artistic Calendars and Planners for 2022 That You Can Buy on Etsy
30 Unique Gifts Under $30 to Ace Your Shopping List Without Going Broke
Olympian Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Cozy Knitting Kits
16 Gratitude Journals That Will Help You Nurture Happiness in Your Daily Life
30 Creative Products to Help Ring In the New Year in Style
16 Creative Products to Help You Fulfill Your New Year’s Resolutions

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.