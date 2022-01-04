25 Stylish Pieces of Home Decor You Can Only Find at Target

Decorating your home can quickly become an overwhelming task. Doing so makes you ask the big questions, like what style will you go for? Can you mix and match what you already have with some new items? And, while considering all of this, you don’t want to break the bank. That’s where Target comes in. The superstore seemingly has it all—and that includes stylish home decor that will make your space shine (and be kind to your wallet).
Target collaborates with some of today’s hottest designers, and they’ve lent their impeccable taste to creating special things for your home. The Target brand Opalhouse, for instance, has collaborated with Jugalow by Justina Blakeney to inspire “live-in spaces that feel cozy, wild, and free.” This includes fashionable terracotta table lamps and colorful stacking poufs that will brighten your space.
You can buy all of Target’s home decor items on its website. Although having that many choices in items online is great, it can also be daunting. So, let us help. To get started outfitting your space in Target, check out 25 of our favorite items, below.
Want to give your space a refresh? Check out the stylish home decor you can only get at Target.
Dot Woven Throw Blanket
Ceramic Sphere Candle
Lory Textured Pouf
Gold Rainbow
Ceramic Cutout Lamp
Cotton Wall Hanging
Cotton Threw Blanket
Peacock Table Lamp
Leaf Wall Decor
Terracotta 3-Wick Candle
Sherpa Throw Blanket
Rectangular Mirror with Strap Wall
Metal Wire Basket
Stripe Throw Blanket
Large Milkcreate with Lid
Faux Fur Sheepskin
Darien Pouf
Stoneware Striped Vase
Ceramic Terracotta Table Lamp
Abstracted Tufted Area Rug
Appenine Linen Stacking Pouf
Glass Jar Candle
Tulip-Shaped Woven Basket
Woven Felt Rectangular Basket
Water Hyacinth and Coiled Rope Stripe Bin
Target: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Related Articles:
12 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target
Upgrade Your Home Decor With These Amazing Levitating Products