Ethereal Illustrations Fuse Traditional Vietnamese Culture With Surreal Dreamscapes

Artist Thanh Nhàn Nguyễn creates surreal digital illustrations inspired by Vietnamese culture. In his newest series Season of Life, ethereal female figures wearing traditional áo dài gowns are placed in lush environments filled with foliage, cranes, and stylized motifs.

Born and raised in the countryside of Vietnam, Nguyễn finds inspiration for his surrealist dreamscapes in the natural beauty of his surroundings. “The peace of the countryside has influenced my art a lot,” he tells My Modern Met. “Trees, flowers, and fruits often appear in different colors and shapes in my compositions.” Moreover, the “culture and people of Vietnam” act as a muse for the figures that inhabit his colorful worlds.

Each work from the series features a woman wearing a unique áo dài gown—which has a high collar and a slit down the side—in a fantasy background of similar colors. Season inside a season, for example, depicts a woman and crane in a nighttime landscape painted with rich emerald greens and deep blues. In Season in bloom, a figure wearing white floats in a pastel-colored sky, one hand on her own pale green crane.

You can purchase prints of Season of Life via Nguyễn's Society6 store, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Vietnamese artist Thanh Nhàn Nguyễn merges traditional clothing with surreal backgrounds in his series of digital illustrations called Season of Life.

Thanh Nhàn Nguyễn: Website | Behance | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Thanh Nhàn Nguyễn.

