Artist Creates “The Impossible Goblet” That Has an Ultra-Fine and Bendable Stem

By Margherita Cole on December 11, 2020

 

A post shared by #kuchegrabbeurs (@kuchekup)

There are red wine glasses, stemless wine glasses, and now there's a bendable wine glass. Created by artist Matt Eskuche, this amazing cup is aptly named “The Impossible Goblet” for its flexible properties. Despite the stem's slenderness, it is capable of bending in different directions without breaking. This is possible because Eskuche uses borosilicate glass—a type of durable glass that contains boron trioxide, and is resistant to thermal shock.

The artist demonstrates the glass' pliability in several videos that he posted on his Instagram. In them, he keeps one hand on the base of the stem to keep it steady and uses the other to pull the rim of the glass backwards. When he releases, “The Impossible Goblet” rocks back and forth on its bendy stem for several seconds until it eventually returns to its normal upright position. Eskuche also filmed two of the glasses wobbling together in what  he calls “The Impossible Toast.”

Scroll down to see more videos of these unique wine glasses, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Glass artist Matt Eskuche created a wine glass with an ultra-fine and bendable stem, called “The Impossible Goblet.”

 

A post shared by #kuchegrabbeurs (@kuchekup)

 

A post shared by #kuchegrabbeurs (@kuchekup)

 

A post shared by #kuchegrabbeurs (@kuchekup)

 

Matt Eskuche: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Neatorama, Laughing Squid]

All images via Matt Eskuche's Instagram.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

