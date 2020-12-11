Artist Creates “The Impossible Goblet” That Has an Ultra-Fine and Bendable Stem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #kuchegrabbeurs (@kuchekup)

There are red wine glasses, stemless wine glasses, and now there's a bendable wine glass. Created by artist Matt Eskuche, this amazing cup is aptly named “The Impossible Goblet” for its flexible properties. Despite the stem's slenderness, it is capable of bending in different directions without breaking. This is possible because Eskuche uses borosilicate glass—a type of durable glass that contains boron trioxide, and is resistant to thermal shock.

The artist demonstrates the glass' pliability in several videos that he posted on his Instagram. In them, he keeps one hand on the base of the stem to keep it steady and uses the other to pull the rim of the glass backwards. When he releases, “The Impossible Goblet” rocks back and forth on its bendy stem for several seconds until it eventually returns to its normal upright position. Eskuche also filmed two of the glasses wobbling together in what he calls “The Impossible Toast.”

Scroll down to see more videos of these unique wine glasses, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Glass artist Matt Eskuche created a wine glass with an ultra-fine and bendable stem, called “The Impossible Goblet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #kuchegrabbeurs (@kuchekup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #kuchegrabbeurs (@kuchekup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #kuchegrabbeurs (@kuchekup)

Matt Eskuche: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Neatorama, Laughing Squid]

All images via Matt Eskuche's Instagram.

Related Articles:

5 Illuminating Facts About Dale Chihuly, a Master of Contemporary Glass Art

Artist Celebrates the Act of Creation With “Knitted” Glass Sculptures Frozen in Time

Hand-Painted Glass Mugs and Teapots Look Like Beautiful Stained Glass Art