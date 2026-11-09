The Womack Sisters Blend Timeless Soul With Modern Sensibilities Following a Life on the Road

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Womack Sisters (@thewomacksisters)

Listening to The Womack Sisters feels like you’ve put on a record from the 1960s, a time when pop and soul engaged in a juicy, alluring collaboration. Despite their seemingly vintage sound, they are actually contemporary group made up of sisters Kucha, Zeimani, and BG Womack. With their rich voices and a knack for producing ear worms, they have created a collection of effortlessly timeless tracks that speak to modern sensibilities, tending a musical bridge between past and present.

Many would say it’s in their blood, as the sisters come from music royalty. Their parents are Cecil and Linda Womack, who made up the influential duo Womack & Womack. As such, the three of them grew up on the road, performing with their family on stages all over the world from a young age. Their uncle, Bobby Womack, was also prolific R&B songwriter and their maternal grandfather was Sam Cooke, long considered The King of Soul.

Though they had a keen understanding of music business, deciphering how to break into the industry was still an uphill battle. After years of jumping between London, Thailand, Paris, Amsterdam, and Johannesburg, the Womack sisters arrived in LA determined to kickstart their music career. To do this, they had to balance day jobs with their craft. Even so, the sisters looked at the bright side, finding inspiration in their time as Uber drivers to make ends meet for their hit “Chauffeur.”

After years of hard work and resisting the industry’s idea that soul music wouldn’t get them far, The Womack Sisters recently released their debut album under Daptone Records. The record has received positive reviews, commending its tight songwriting, punchy arrangements, and overall cheerful sentiment, even when the sisters touch on more difficult topics. Critics have also noted how the sisters are clearly inspired by their family’s legacy but are never constrained by it; instead, they are uplifted by it to find their own voice. Their sound also carries the spirit of Amy Winehouse, who they are big fans of.

You can check out their self-titled debut album on Spotify. Their U.S. tour kicks off next month and wraps up in January 2027. In a major achievement, they will also be opening for Harry Styles at his Chicago residency next year.

To stay up to date with them, follow The Womack Sisters on Instagram.

The Womack Sisters tend a musical bridge between past and present with their contemporary take on soul music.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Daptone Records (@daptonerecords)

They recently released their self-titled debut album under Daptone Records.

The record has received positive reviews, commending its tight songwriting, punchy arrangements, and overall cheerful sentiment.

While clearly influenced by their famous family, their sound also carries the spirit of Amy Winehouse, who they are big fans of.

The Womack Sisters: Website | Instagram | Spotify

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