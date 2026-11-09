Home / Entertainment / Music

The Womack Sisters Blend Timeless Soul With Modern Sensibilities Following a Life on the Road

By Regina Sienra on November 9, 2026

Listening to The Womack Sisters feels like you’ve put on a record from the 1960s, a time when pop and soul engaged in a juicy, alluring collaboration. Despite their seemingly vintage sound, they are actually contemporary group made up of sisters Kucha, Zeimani, and BG Womack. With their rich voices and a knack for producing ear worms, they have created a collection of effortlessly timeless tracks that speak to modern sensibilities, tending a musical bridge between past and present.

Many would say it’s in their blood, as the sisters come from music royalty. Their parents are Cecil and Linda Womack, who made up the influential duo Womack & Womack. As such, the three of them grew up on the road, performing with their family on stages all over the world from a young age. Their uncle, Bobby Womack, was also prolific R&B songwriter and their maternal grandfather was Sam Cooke, long considered The King of Soul.

Though they had a keen understanding of music business, deciphering how to break into the industry was still an uphill battle. After years of jumping between London, Thailand, Paris, Amsterdam, and Johannesburg, the Womack sisters arrived in LA determined to kickstart their music career. To do this, they had to balance day jobs with their craft. Even so, the sisters looked at the bright side, finding inspiration in their time as Uber drivers to make ends meet for their hit “Chauffeur.”

After years of hard work and resisting the industry’s idea that soul music wouldn’t get them far, The Womack Sisters recently released their debut album under Daptone Records. The record has received positive reviews, commending its tight songwriting, punchy arrangements, and overall cheerful sentiment, even when the sisters touch on more difficult topics. Critics have also noted how the sisters are clearly inspired by their family’s legacy but are never constrained by it; instead, they are uplifted by it to find their own voice. Their sound also carries the spirit of Amy Winehouse, who they are big fans of.

You can check out their self-titled debut album on Spotify. Their U.S. tour kicks off next month and wraps up in January 2027. In a major achievement, they will also be opening for Harry Styles at his Chicago residency next year.

To stay up to date with them, follow The Womack Sisters on Instagram.

The Womack Sisters tend a musical bridge between past and present with their contemporary take on soul music.

They recently released their self-titled debut album under Daptone Records.

The record has received positive reviews, commending its tight songwriting, punchy arrangements, and overall cheerful sentiment.

While clearly influenced by their famous family, their sound also carries the spirit of Amy Winehouse, who they are big fans of.

The Womack Sisters: Website | Instagram | Spotify

Related Articles:

Vinyl and CD Sales Are Booming as Music Lovers Rediscover the Joy of Physical Mediums

Beautifully Informative “Blueprint” Poster Plots Pop Music’s History Across Decades and Styles

Watch GENER8ION and Yung Lean Recreate Their Viral Music Video Live on Stage

Singer Lisa of BLACKPINK Gives Electrifying Performance of Thai-Inspired Single “SaWaDiKa”

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

A Tale of Two Bobs: Pope Leo XIV and Bob Dylan Meet up in the Vatican
Lily Allen Turns Sparse Ticketmaster Seating Map (aka “Blue Dot Fever”) Into Her Halloween Costume
Activist-Led Orchestra Takes a Stand Through Classical Music During Protests in France
K-Pop Singer Rosé of BLACKPINK To Perform at LACMA’s 2026 Art+Film Gala
Watch GENER8ION and Yung Lean Recreate Their Viral Music Video Live on Stage
Singer Lisa of BLACKPINK Gives Electrifying Performance of Thai-Inspired Single “SaWaDiKa”

More on My Modern Met

‘Head Trip’ EDM Festival Is Descending on the Coachella Valley for One Time Only
Beautifully Informative “Blueprint” Poster Plots Pop Music’s History Across Decades and Styles
Music Prodigy Armed With a Single Keyboard Gets Entire Room Dancing in Indonesia
Vinyl and CD Sales Are Booming as Music Lovers Rediscover the Joy of Physical Mediums
Chappell Roan Announces a Fundraiser in Support of Trans Youth and LGBTQ+ Communities
Dolly Parton Estate Will Honor the Late Singer With “Dollyfest” Instead of a Public Memorial

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.