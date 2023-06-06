Cosplayers often reimagine beloved characters from TV, film, and literature. Though cosplay is a very visual form of artistic expression, all characters originate from text, whether they're from a novel, a comic book, or a script. This includes characters from The Lord of the Rings books by J. R. R Tolkien, George Lucas' screenplays for the Star Wars films, and even Old Westerns on TV. The written word is what first breathed life into these beloved figures, and one designer found a way to pay homage to books. Kirsten of My Funky Camelot came up with a brilliant design that allows you to add books to any outfit—a thigh book holster. Made of leather, this clever accessory lets you bring your favorite paperback on an adventure, whether it's part of an elaborate outfit or just a clever way to carry a book on any given day.

Despite how practical they are, holsters have mostly been associated with guns since the mid-19th century. My Funky Camelot completely repurposes their functionality, though. Each design takes the ingenious concept of strapping a holster to one's body for the purpose of holding something far less lethal. My Funky Camelot's leather thigh book holster lets you strap your book to the side of your leg, keeping it within hand's reach whenever you feel like reading. Did we mention it will make you look like you're a literary hero?

The leather thigh holster was designed with small paperback books in mind, about 4 inches wide by 7 inch tall. However, the store assures that it can also accommodate trade paperbacks and is adjustable for thick to thin books. The book holster is offered in 10 colors, from an elegant black and a tobacco grey to a series of brown hues to pick the one that best matches your outfit. There's also a fun multicolored option made from leather scraps. For extra customization, you can select a second metallic color and add a suspender for extra versatility.

If you're in love with how the thigh book holster looks, but aren't ready to have a beloved book strapped to your leg, My Funky Camelot also offers belt holsters as well as designs for larger books. For those willing to take this idea a step further, there is also a book holster suspender harness. Marrying a cool idea, high quality confection, and an implied message about the power of books, this is a great gift for book lovers on the go.

To stay up to date with the designer's creations and order your own book holster, visit My Funky Camelot's Etsy shop.

My Funky Camelot: Etsy

All images via My Funky Camelot.

