Iceland Eclipse Festival Announces “Second Contact” Lineup of Artists and Scientists

Earlier this year, we shared the exciting news about Iceland Eclipse 2026, a one-of-a-kind festival that brings together music, science, art, and astronomy. Now, the team behind the event has revealed its Second Contact programming, introducing even more artists, scientists, and visionaries who will gather on Iceland’s Snæfellsnes Peninsula from August 12-15, 2026.

During the festival, Iceland will fall all under total darkness during the country’s last solar eclipse until 2196. As daylight fades, the festival will mark a rare moment when nature, creativity, and community align. The event will bring just 3,333 guests to the remote Snæfellsnes Peninsula, where they can dance, connect, and explore the area’s glaciers, volcanic craters, and beaches.

In celestial terms, “First Contact” marks the beginning of an eclipse, while “Second Contact” is the moment when the sun disappears and totality begins. Mirroring that same cosmic sequence, the festival’s First Contact announcement gave us a first glimpse of its vision earlier this year, while Second Contact now brings everything into focus.

Newly announced participants include technologist and musician Imogen Heap, comedian and improviser Reggie Watts, ambient composer East Forest, and psych-funk artist Arc De Soleil. They join a cross-disciplinary lineup that will feature Dr. Rick Doblin (founder and president of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), space architect Phnam Bagley, psychotherapist Jessica Fern, and OpenAI’s Shaig Abduragimov and Anouk Muis, along with previously announced acts like MEDUZA³, berlioz, Booka Shade, Dave Clarke, and Nightmares on Wax. Additionally, local creatives such as architect Magnús Albert Jensson, painter Bjarni Sigurbjörnsson, and mixed-media artist Ragnheiður Guðmundsdóttir will highlight Iceland’s thriving art scene.

Festivalgoers can also join once-in-a-lifetime “Side Quests,” including a concert inside the Langjökull Glacier, an acoustic set deep within the 8,000-year-old Vatnshellir lava cave, and an eclipse viewing at Svöðufoss waterfall. Additionally, guests can explore Iceland’s wild beauty through excursions like kayaking near Kirkjufell Mountain and folklore-themed bus routes. The unique event really sounds like the perfect festival for curious minds who love adventure, art, and music.

Find out more and get tickets for the four-day festival on the Iceland Eclipse 2026 website.

