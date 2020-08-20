Express Your Punny Side When You Wear These Art-Inspired Graphic T-Shirts

Few things are as cozy as slipping into a cotton t-shirt. And if that shirt has a beautiful graphic on it, that’s all the better! With this in mind, we’re excited to share that we now have two cotton tees available in My Modern Met Store. Done in partnership with 99designs, each hand-lettered graphic is sure to appeal to art enthusiasts and pun lovers alike. One design encourages you to “Expressionist Yourself” while the other graphic exclaims you’ve just had a “Brushstroke of Genius.”

Once we decided on the two sayings that were to appear on our t-shirts, we weren’t sure exactly what they should look like. That’s where 99designs came in. It’s a freelancer platform that connects graphic designers and illustrators to clients. Getting started was simple. After creating an account, we browsed through hundreds of portfolios for artists who produce hand lettering, illustrations, and logos. We had our work cut out for us, as there is no shortage of talented designers on the platform. But once we found two creatives who felt just right, we contacted them and got started on the design process.

Communication is key in commissioning artwork, and through the 99designs platform, we were able to talk to our chosen designers—Mky and Rockrose—about the specifics of the project. This included our initial vision for our two sayings as well as their turnaround time, pricing, and other important details like sketch revisions. Mky and Rockrose then got to work making initial sketches and sent them to us, and the process continued as we went back and forth about coloring and tweaks to the design until everything was perfect.

Our inaugural t-shirts are now available in My Modern Met Store. They come in a variety of colors and sizes for both men and women.

While we were focused on t-shirts, that's not all that creatives on 99designs can do. Browse their portfolios to see artistic possibilities.

In partnership with 99designs, we're excited to share two unique graphic t-shirts now available in My Modern Met Store!

Expressionist Yourself

Brushstroke of Genius (Men's T-Shirt)

Brushstroke of Genius (Women's T-Shirt)

99designs: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

My Modern Met is Searching for Merch Designers

15 Chic Gifts for Imaginative Interior Designers

Clever Pair of T-Shirts Turn Father and Son into ‘The Original’ and ‘The Remix’