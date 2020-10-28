Home / Gift Guide

18 Chic Gifts for Imaginative Interior Designers

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on October 27, 2020
Interior Design Gifts

Picking out presents for interior designers can be intimidating. After all, their entire practice revolves around having an eye for good design. In order to make this task easier, we've mapped out our favorite shops and constructed a collection of imaginative interior design gifts.

Here, you'll find creative products inspired by the ins-and-outs of interior design. Many of these presents capture the practice's focus on color, like the Pantone reusable water bottle, paint chip calendar, and color wheel lapel pin. Others reimagine traditional tools like a paintbrush as delicate jewelry. Finally—and fittingly—some simply pay homage to iconic designers, from Mid-century modern chair prints to Frank Lloyd Wright tea towels.

No matter which gift you give, you're guaranteed to get floor-to-ceiling praise from your favorite interior designer!

Know a creative interior designer? Wow them from wall-to-wall with these imaginative design gifts.

 

Pantone Stainless Steel Drinking Bottle

Pantone Water Bottle

Pantone | $27.11

 

“Designers Rule” Enamel Pin

 

Digital Color Reader

Digital Color Reader

Datacolor | $99

 

Color Wheel Lapel Pin

 

Color Problems by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel

 

Paintbrush Necklace

Interior Design Gifts for Interior Designers

UniqueAnomaly | $25.19+

 

Holographic Stapler

Poketo Stapler

Poketo | $26

 

Standing Desk & Laptop Stand

Standing Desk

TheDeskStand | $189+

 

Rug Bookmarks

Interior Design Gifts for Interior Designers

Woven Rugs | $11.95

 

Paint Chip Calendar

Paint Chip Calendar

Maalbok | $8.99

 

Mid-Century Modern Furniture Print Set 

 

RGB & CMYK Earrings

 

 ‘Eat, Sleep, DESIGN, Repeat' T-Shirt

 

Color Wheel Socks

 

Interior Design Coloring Book

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Tea Towels

 

Fallingwater Puzzle

Interior Design Gifts for Interior Designers

Galison | $12.95

 

Retro Interior Design Watercolor Stickers

Interior Design Stickers

OhMyCorgi | $3.95

 

This article has been edited and updated.

