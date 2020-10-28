18 Chic Gifts for Imaginative Interior Designers

Picking out presents for interior designers can be intimidating. After all, their entire practice revolves around having an eye for good design. In order to make this task easier, we've mapped out our favorite shops and constructed a collection of imaginative interior design gifts.

Here, you'll find creative products inspired by the ins-and-outs of interior design. Many of these presents capture the practice's focus on color, like the Pantone reusable water bottle, paint chip calendar, and color wheel lapel pin. Others reimagine traditional tools like a paintbrush as delicate jewelry. Finally—and fittingly—some simply pay homage to iconic designers, from Mid-century modern chair prints to Frank Lloyd Wright tea towels.

No matter which gift you give, you're guaranteed to get floor-to-ceiling praise from your favorite interior designer!

Know a creative interior designer? Wow them from wall-to-wall with these imaginative design gifts.

Pantone Stainless Steel Drinking Bottle

“Designers Rule” Enamel Pin

Digital Color Reader

Color Wheel Lapel Pin

Color Problems by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel

Paintbrush Necklace

Holographic Stapler

Standing Desk & Laptop Stand

Rug Bookmarks

Paint Chip Calendar

Mid-Century Modern Furniture Print Set

RGB & CMYK Earrings

‘Eat, Sleep, DESIGN, Repeat' T-Shirt

Color Wheel Socks

Interior Design Coloring Book

Frank Lloyd Wright Tea Towels

Fallingwater Puzzle

Retro Interior Design Watercolor Stickers

This article has been edited and updated.

