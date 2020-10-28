18 Chic Gifts for Imaginative Interior Designers

Picking out presents for interior designers can be intimidating. After all, their entire practice revolves around having an eye for good design. In order to make this task easier, we've mapped out our favorite shops and constructed a collection of imaginative interior design gifts.
Here, you'll find creative products inspired by the ins-and-outs of interior design. Many of these presents capture the practice's focus on color, like the Pantone reusable water bottle, paint chip calendar, and color wheel lapel pin. Others reimagine traditional tools like a paintbrush as delicate jewelry. Finally—and fittingly—some simply pay homage to iconic designers, from Mid-century modern chair prints to Frank Lloyd Wright tea towels.
No matter which gift you give, you're guaranteed to get floor-to-ceiling praise from your favorite interior designer!
Know a creative interior designer? Wow them from wall-to-wall with these imaginative design gifts.
Pantone Stainless Steel Drinking Bottle
“Designers Rule” Enamel Pin
Digital Color Reader
Color Wheel Lapel Pin
Color Problems by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel
Paintbrush Necklace
Holographic Stapler
Standing Desk & Laptop Stand
Rug Bookmarks
Paint Chip Calendar
Mid-Century Modern Furniture Print Set
RGB & CMYK Earrings
‘Eat, Sleep, DESIGN, Repeat' T-Shirt
Color Wheel Socks
Interior Design Coloring Book
Frank Lloyd Wright Tea Towels
Fallingwater Puzzle
Retro Interior Design Watercolor Stickers
This article has been edited and updated.
