Lyrical Illustrations Celebrate the Diversity of Wildlife and the Joy of Observation

By Margherita Cole on May 7, 2023
Watercolor Illustrations by Vitor Velez

Before photography, it was up to artists to document plants and animals in scientific illustrations. Poland-based artist Vitor Velez draws inspiration from this age-old practice in his series of mixed-media illustrations. Using a combination of colored pencils, pens, and watercolors, he captures a breadth of wildlife.

From foxes to whales, these drawings cover a variety of species. Velez traces his love for nature to his childhood, where he honed his skills by copying illustrations from encyclopedias. Now, he makes his own notes that border the colorful portraits of animals both large and small. His artistic handwriting flies across the page, sometimes merging with the drawings in an aesthetic that is all his own.

In addition to rendering the full body of these animals, Velez also makes smaller illustrations of the details, like eyes and pawprints, which demonstrate his keen observation.

“I draw parallels between my art and scientific illustration with regard to the level of attention to the level of detail and singular characteristics of each animal I paint, but I also pursue a personal interpretation beyond a mere realistic representation,” Velez tells My Modern Met. “Through my journey, I have learned that every single creature holds its own distinct beauty, and I find myself falling in love with every single one I spend time observing and sketching.”

You can learn how to purchase original art and keep up to date with Velez's newest projects by following his Instagram.

Poland-based artist Vitor Velez creates exquisite mixed-media illustrations.

Watercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor Velez

He uses a combination of colored pencils, pens, and watercolors to capture different wildlife.

Watercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor Velez

These drawings are paired with Velez's notes on these different species.

Watercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor Velez

Velez's art echoes the tradition of scientific illustration and nature journaling.

Watercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor VelezWatercolor Illustrations by Vitor Velez

Vitor Velez: Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vitor Velez.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
