Home / Funny

Hilarious Danish Ad Makes a Great Case for Why You Should Always Wear a Helmet

By Emma Taggart on June 15, 2021
Stubborn Viking Refuses to Wear a Helmet in Danish Road Safety Council Ad

From helmet hair to looking uncool, there are a million silly reasons why you might not want to wear a helmet when you cycle, but there is one very important reason why you should—it could save your life. Danish Road Safety Council recently collaborated with Copenhagen-based creative ad company &Co to deliver this serious message in a hilarious way. The ad revisits Denmark’s Viking origins to tell the story of a stubborn commander named Svend. The funny character refuses to wear his combat helmet before he and his men ride off to conquer England, but he’s eventually convinced otherwise.

Titled Helmet has always been a good idea, the hilarious two-minute ad starts with Svend riling up the other Vikings for battle. Suddenly, his young son rushes out shouting “Wait!” while carrying a helmet. He offers the headpiece to his father, but the brute man snubs the offer, even after his second-in-command agrees it’s probably a good idea. He argues that a helmet makes his scalp itch and ruins his braids. “So what do I do when I get there? Run around England wearing a silly helmet?” he says irritably. “It’s annoying, it makes my scalp itch. I’m not the type who wears a helmet.”

It’s only when his wife, with a baby in her arms, comes to insist that he finally gives in and puts his helmet on. She says, “Svend, you can go looting and pillaging all you want, but you have to wear a helmet.” The funny scene ends with Svend leaving the scene on his horse and knocking his head on the way out.

Check out the funny bike safety ad below.

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Danish Road Safety Council.

Related Articles:

Paper Bicycle Helmet Offers Bike Share Users an Easy Way to Ride Safely

Designers Develop Ventilating Helmet to Filter Out COVID-19 While Traveling

Dad Designs Amazing “Star Wars” Helmets for Son with Skull Condition

Ingenious Bicycle Attachment Helps Keep Cyclists Safe with a Ring of Red Light

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photoshop Troll “Fixes” People’s Photos in the Most Hilarious and Literal Ways
Artist Reimagines Famous Paintings With the Quirky Cast of ‘The Simpsons’
Original Patent Drawing Puts an End to the Great “Over or Under” Toilet Paper Debate
Teenager Accidentally Moves Into Senior Living Complex, But Now Loves Her New Neighborhood
Creative Cosplayer Crafts Hilariously “Low Cost” Costumes That Are Brilliant
Funny Guy Photoshops Himself Onto His Fridge’s Screen To Make It Look Like He’s Stuck Inside

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Two Determined Dachshunds Help “Free” the Huge Ship That Was Stuck in the Suez Canal
Musician Soundtracks His Mom’s Life by Adding Silly Trombone Tunes to Her Chores
Container Ship That Was the Blocking Suez Canal Stays Stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Lawyer Accidentally Shows Up To Virtual Court With Kitten Filter On
20+ Hilarious Bernie Sanders Memes Inspired by His Iconic Appearance at the Inauguration

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.