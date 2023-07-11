Amazon Prime Day 2023: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products

Get ready for some great deals! Amazon Prime Day is upon us! This year's “Black Friday in July” is taking place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. During this time, thousands of products across Amazon will be on super sale, and there'll be more than one million deals around the world.

So, how do you take advantage of these exclusive offers? You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, of course! If you’ve been on the fence about joining, the company is offering a try-before-you-buy-it. You can now get a 30-day trial of the service for free.

To make Prime Day easy to navigate, Amazon has a Prime Day hub that shows special offers on electronics, daily essentials, kitchenware, and much more. And, if you want to support small businesses, Amazon makes it easy to discover these offers as well.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on July 11 and July 12.

Rolling Marker Pens

Colorful Sea Turtle Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

Polymer Clay Earring Kit

Iridescent Diamond-Shaped Shot Glasses

48-Color Watercolor Set

LEGO RazorCrest Mandalorian Starship

Kids' Pottery Wheel

Dual Brush Marker Pens (Set of 24)

TeaBloom Tea Set

To take advantage of the deep discounts and exclusive offers, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Try the service before you make a commitment by signing up for a 30-day trial for free.

Air Purifier and Fan

Portable Charger

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Amazon Fire Kids Tablet

Smart LED Strip Lights

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

15 Different Plants You Can Buy on Amazon to Grow Your Indoor Jungle

22 Creative Products on Amazon You Can Buy Right Now

You Can Buy This Portable Greenhouse on Amazon for Less Than $40

Amazon Is Selling a DIY Guest House Kit You Can Build in Just 8 Hours