Amazon Prime Day 2023: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on July 11, 2023
When is Amazon Prime Day

Photo: Stock Photos from Julie Clopper/Shutterstock
Get ready for some great deals! Amazon Prime Day is upon us! This year's “Black Friday in July” is taking place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. During this time, thousands of products across Amazon will be on super sale, and there'll be more than one million deals around the world.

So, how do you take advantage of these exclusive offers? You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, of course! If you’ve been on the fence about joining, the company is offering a try-before-you-buy-it. You can now get a 30-day trial of the service for free.

To make Prime Day easy to navigate, Amazon has a Prime Day hub that shows special offers on electronics, daily essentials, kitchenware, and much more. And, if you want to support small businesses, Amazon makes it easy to discover these offers as well.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on July 11 and July 12.

 

Rolling Marker Pens

Rolling Marker Pens for Sale

AECHY | $19.99 $11.99

 

Colorful Sea Turtle Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

Sea Turtle Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

KAAYEE | $19.99 $15.99

 

Polymer Clay Earring Kit

Prime Day 2023 Deals

DOODLE HOG | $22.99 $18.39

 

Iridescent Diamond-Shaped Shot Glasses

Iridescent Diamond-Shaped Shot Glasses for Sale

Dragon Glassware | $26.99 $21.59

 

48-Color Watercolor Set

Watercolor Paint Prime Deal

GenCrafts | $49.99 $30.97

 

LEGO RazorCrest Mandalorian Starship

LEGO Mandalorian Starship Kit

LEGO | $139.99 $97.99

 

Kids' Pottery Wheel

Kid's Pottery Wheel for Sale

National Geographic | $69.99 $55.99

 

Dual Brush Marker Pens (Set of 24)

Marker Set

Piochoo | $16.99 $11.65

 

TeaBloom Tea Set

TeaBloom Tea Set

TeaBloom | $89.95 $57.35

To take advantage of the deep discounts and exclusive offers, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Try the service before you make a commitment by signing up for a 30-day trial for free.

Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier and Fan Prime Day Deal

Dyson | $749.99 $499.99

 

Portable Charger

Portable Charger

Pxwaxpy | $49.95 $24.95

 

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Furbo

Furbo | $210 $145

 

Amazon Fire Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Prime Deal

Amazon | $149.99 $74.99

 

Smart LED Strip Lights

LED Smart Lights

Govee | $25 $19

 

This article has been edited and updated.

