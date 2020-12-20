Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

35 Beautiful Winter Scenes to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

By Margherita Cole on December 19, 2020
Winter Scenes Christmas Photos

Photo: paul itkin

After a long year, the holiday season is a welcome change of pace. Even if you aren’t in a festive mood just yet, there’s still time to get in the spirit and appreciate the unique beauty of the winter season.

From snowcapped mountains to serene forests to twinkling Christmas decorations—we’ve put together some of our favorite wintry photographs that will leave you craving for a warm cup of hot cocoa.

Happy holidays!

Enjoy this holly jolly selection of winter scenes, including frosty landscapes and twinkling Christmas lights.

Winter Scene in Japan

Photo: Stock Photos from Sakarin Sawasdinaka/Shutterstock

Winter Scene

Cabin in the Snow

Photo: Stock Photos from EMRstock/Shutterstock

Winter Scenes Christmas Photos

Photo: Atle Mo

A winter scene

Reindeer in the Snow

Photo: Stock Photos from Mikhail Markovskiy/Shutterstock

Winter Scenes Christmas Photos

Photo: Olia Gozha

Winter Scene in Japan

Photo: Stock Photos from saraporn/Shutterstock

winter scene

Winter Scenes Christmas Photos

Photo: Pixabay

Winter Scenes Christmas Photos

Photo: 3dman_eu

Winter in Milan

Photo: Stock Photos from Arcansel/Shutterstock

Christmas decoration

Winter Scenes Christmas Photos

Photo: JÉSHOOTS

Christmas in Paris.

