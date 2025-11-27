Home / Travel

Explore ‘90s Japan With 100 Soundscapes Celebrating Its Natural and Cultural Sounds

By Emma Taggart on November 27, 2025
100 Soundscapes of Japan

Photo: f11photo/Depositphotos

Japan captures the imagination of travelers everywhere, and those fortunate enough to visit often find themselves blown away by its breathtaking beauty. From cherry blossom season and zen gardens to ancient temples and Mount Fuji, there’s so much to see. However, Japan’s magic isn’t only in what meets the eye—it’s also in the sounds that fill the air. In 1996, the Ministry of the Environment encouraged citizens to pause and listen, rediscovering their surroundings through sound. From over 700 public nominations, they curated the 100 Soundscapes of Japan, a collection celebrating the nation’s natural and cultural sounds.

During the ‘90s, many people in Japan were growing concerned about increasing noise pollution. As cities expanded, the hum of machines and the rush of traffic began to muffle the quieter, more peaceful sounds of daily life. By identifying and recording these soundscapes, the government aimed to safeguard them and to remind people to protect the environment. The resulting list spans the entirety of Japan, featuring both natural and human-made sounds from all 47 prefectures.

From the chime of Sapporo’s Clock Tower bell to the vibrancy of the summer Nebuta Festival, many recordings capture Japan’s cultural and historical roots. Others offer an auditory glimpse into its breathtaking natural beauty, from the chorus of frogs in Sendai to the whispering bamboo forests of Kyoto. Sounds from daily life also appear in the list, such as the wood clapping of traditional ramie weaving from Showa village in Fukushima and the steam engines from the Yamaguchi Line, which runs between Yamaguchi and Shimane prefectures.

Check out some of the original recordings from the 100 Soundscapes of Japan below.

The 100 Soundscapes of Japan captures the nation’s natural and cultural sounds.

In 1996, the Ministry of the Environment encouraged citizens to pause and listen, to rediscover their surroundings through sound.

The resulting list of 100 sounds spans the entirety of Japan, featuring both natural and human-made sounds from all 47 prefectures.

Source: 100 Soundscapes of Japan

