Instead of letting your phone lay around your desk, why not give it a front-row seat? My Modern Met Store has just added four quirky smartphone holders by Artori Design that will prop up your devices in a whimsical way.

Inspired by the way we interact with technology, these products are sure to make you smile. Selfie Stephi, for instance, features a black silhouette of a female figure who is posing for a selfie photograph. And while she holds a phone in one hand, her other will magically keep your own phone upright so you can continue looking at it. Similarly, Tweet Pete contains a depiction of a male figure who is busy tweeting up a storm, his back leaning against one side of your phone so you can keep an eye on notifications or watch some videos.

Another playful design called Like Mike makes it look like a male silhouette is in the middle of scrolling on social media. And while he is preoccupied with his device, he will also make sure to keep yours stable and upright. Lastly, Chatty Patty will inspire you to kick your feet up as it includes a painted metal cutout of a woman sitting down and gabbing away on her phone.

Look at your screen hands-free with one of these quirky phone stands.

Selfie Stephi Smartphone Holder

Tweet Pete Smartphone Holder

Chatty Patty Smartphone Holder

Like Mike Smartphone Holder

