Home / Store

Look at Your Screen Hands-Free With One of These Quirky Phone Stands

By Margherita Cole on May 16, 2023
Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Instead of letting your phone lay around your desk, why not give it a front-row seat? My Modern Met Store has just added four quirky smartphone holders by Artori Design that will prop up your devices in a whimsical way.

Inspired by the way we interact with technology, these products are sure to make you smile. Selfie Stephi, for instance, features a black silhouette of a female figure who is posing for a selfie photograph. And while she holds a phone in one hand, her other will magically keep your own phone upright so you can continue looking at it. Similarly, Tweet Pete contains a depiction of a male figure who is busy tweeting up a storm, his back leaning against one side of your phone so you can keep an eye on notifications or watch some videos.

Another playful design called Like Mike makes it look like a male silhouette is in the middle of scrolling on social media. And while he is preoccupied with his device, he will also make sure to keep yours stable and upright. Lastly, Chatty Patty will inspire you to kick your feet up as it includes a painted metal cutout of a woman sitting down and gabbing away on her phone.

Scroll down to see more images of these phone holders, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Table of Contents hide
1 Selfie Stephi Smartphone Holder
2 Tweet Pete Smartphone Holder
3 Chatty Patty Smartphone Holder
4 Like Mike Smartphone Holder
5 Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TwitterSubscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Look at your screen hands-free with one of these quirky phone stands.

 

Selfie Stephi Smartphone Holder

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

 

Tweet Pete Smartphone Holder

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

 

Chatty Patty Smartphone Holder

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

 

Like Mike Smartphone Holder

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

Quirky Phone Stand by Artori Design

Artori Design | $15.95

 

Find more playful tools in My Modern Met Store!

 

Related Articles:

Dyson Debuts Noise-Canceling Headphones With Detachable Air-Purifying Visor

Pour Too Much Coffee in This Mug and It Will Start Crying

16 Playful Desk Accessories to Bring Creative Fun to Your Office

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Create Your Own Animal Plushie With These All-Inclusive Embroidery Kits
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Get Ready to Jet With These Creative Pouches and Weekender Bags
20+ Gifts for Coworkers That Suit Any Occasion
Shop In Style With Any of These Artistic Reusable Tote Bags
10 Evergreen Gifts for Plant Lovers That Are Always Fresh

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Spring Celebration Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
These Whimsical Candles Reveal an Unexpected Surprise As They Melt
10 Useful Gifts for Mom That She’s Sure to Cherish
Books To Help Artists and Designers Unlock Their Creative Potential
Spring Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Show Off Your Music Taste With One of These Ingenious “Blueprint” Posters

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.