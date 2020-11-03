Home / Creative Products / Toys

This ‘Baby Yoda’ Toy Can Waddle Around Your House and Play Hide-and-Seek With You

By Emma Taggart on November 3, 2020

The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel

The Child, affectionately known as “Baby Yoda,” is probably the cutest sci-fi character ever. The infant alien from the Star Wars Disney+ TV series, The Mandalorian, first graced our screens in November 2019. Now a year later, fans of the cute character can finally have their very own Baby Yoda follow them around their house. Toy manufacturer Mattel recently released a motorized plush figure of The Child that moves just like the real Star Wars character.

The 12-inch-tall Baby Yoda toy comes with a wrist strap control unit with a joystick, allowing you to control its movements. The adorable figure can move in any direction, spin around, wiggle its ears, turn its head, and move its arms up and down. You can even play hide-and-seek together. Pressing the blue button on the remote will prompt The Child to wait 10 seconds while you hide, before it starts searching the room for you. If you press the yellow button and keep your hand by your waist, Baby Yoda will actually follow you anywhere you go.

The Child comes dressed in a burlap coat with faux fur trim, and he also wears a Mythosaur skull pendant, just like the one given to him by Din Djarin at the end of the first season. If you aren’t already convinced of this toy’s cuteness, it even makes lovable babbling noises. We think you’ll agree, the Force is strong with this one.

Check out The Child “Real Moves” Plush below, and pre-order yours now via the shopDisney website.

Mattel recently released a motorized plush figure of The Child (aka Baby Yoda) that can move around in any direction.

The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel

Users can control the cute toy's movements using this wrist strap control unit with a joystick.

The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel

It can even wiggle its huge ears and turn its head.

The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel
h/t: [Gizmodo]

All images via Mattel / shopDisney.

