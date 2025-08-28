Home / Creative Products / Toys

Backstreet Boys LEGO Set Inspired by Their “I Want It That Way” Music Video

By Regina Sienra on August 28, 2025

Backstreet Boys LEGO ideas

Y2K culture is having a moment, and few acts are as representative of that era as the beloved boy band the Backstreet Boys. The band itself is also going through a renaissance, having recently released Millennium 2.0, a remastered version of their 1999 album, and being in the middle of a residence at Sphere in Las Vegas. Inspired by this, LEGO creator H1GHDEF1N1T1ON has given the Backstreet Boys the brick treatment, transforming their iconic “I Want It That Way” music video into a LEGO set.

The nostalgic Backstreet Boys: I Want It That Way set features the LAX runway and hangar that serves as a background in the original music video, as well as the Boeing 727 they board at the end of the video. The five mini figures, depicting members Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough, show the performers in their all-white outfits, each tailored to their individual style. Inspired by the visual charm of the video and inherent whimsy of LEGO sets, the creator has dubbed this project as “The Brickstreet Boys.”

Beyond the timelessness of the song, “I Want It That Way” best symbolizes the hold the Backstreet Boys had in pop culture. The song was certified Triple Platinum, and has surpassed a billion streams on YouTube and Spotify. Meanwhile, the song and music video has long been parodied by the likes of Blink-182 and “Weird Al” Yankovic. It has also appeared in countless movies, shows, and ads—often as a comedic element, like in Magic Mike XXL, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a Doritos commercial during Super Bowl LIII.

The fan-designed set was submitted to LEGO Ideas, where amateur creators share their experiments. If the project reaches 10,000 supporters, it’ll be reviewed by the company and could become an official set. “If you are a fan of the band, the song, or just the memories that come along, please support Backstreet Boys: I Want it That Way,” writes H1GHDEF1N1T1ON. “It would make for an amazing display piece for generations to come!” As of writing, 1,398 people have pledged their support, and the model has been named a Staff Pick for its creativity and presentation.

If you want “The Brickstreet Boys” to become a reality, make sure to vote and voice your support on the LEGO Ideas page for Backstreet Boys: I Want It That Way.

To stay up to date with new releases visit LEGO’s website and follow LEGO on Instagram.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

Sources: Backstreet Boys: I Want It That Way on LEGO Ideas

