Home / Design / Creative Products

Carve a Spooky Jack-O’-Lantern With the Help of These Pumpkin Carving Kits

By Margherita Cole on October 3, 2020
Pumpkin Carving Kit

Photo: Stock Photos from Pressmaster/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

From warm scarves to pumpkin spice lattes, the fall season signifies many anticipated events. Most beloved among them is the arrival of Halloween and all of the spooky traditions it brings. Of course, there's no better way to get in the spirit than by carving pumpkins.

Although each person has a unique approach to decorating gourds, there are some essential supplies that every carver should own so that they can bring their design to life. To cut out the pumpkin lid, make sure you have a toothed blade or serrated knife—this will help you saw through the thick skin without straining yourself. Secondly, a pumpkin scooper is essential for cleaning out the gourd of the seeds and insides. Then, when it's time to carve out your design, make sure you have an array of strong sculpting tools that can cut out pieces of the pumpkin.

If finding each individual supply seems like too much of a hassle, don't worry. Whether you're a beginning sculptor or an advanced decorator, there are a variety of practical carving sets that include everything you need to get to work. The Professional Carving Set by CHRYZTAL includes a heavy-duty scooper to help you prepare the pumpkin as well as eight double-sided sculpting tools to help you render scary faces, ghouls, and whatever else you can think of. Or, for those that have a batch of pumpkins to decorate (and not much time), the Pumpkin Puncher Kit features 31 stainless steel stencils that will quickly embellish your gourds with classic Halloween motifs.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best pumpkin carving sets, and be sure to check out our list of pumpkin carving ideas for more jack-o'-lantern inspiration.

These pumpkin carving kits will help you make a spooky jack-o'-lantern for Halloween!

 

Professional Heavy Duty Pumpkin Carving Set (Set of 13 Pieces)

Pumpkin Carving Kit

CHRYZTAL | $15.99

 

Premium Wood and Carbon Steel Pumpkin Carving Kit (Set of 19 Pieces)

Pumpkin Carving Kit

Gaxcoo | $32.90

 

Pumpkin Carving Kit With Skull Prop and 10 Stencils

Pumpkin Carving Kit

Bearbro | $16.99

 

Need to carve your pumpkin in a hurry? Try using stainless steel stencils.

 

Pumpkin Puncher Carving Kit

 

Pumpkin Carving Kit for Kids (Set of 14 Pieces)

Pumpkin Carving Kit

Aichoof | $16.99

 

If you want to make more Halloween faces, then try these designs out.

 

Halloween Face Stencils (Set of 19)

Pumpkin Stencils

Homkeen | $8.99

 

You can also create more detailed designs using a rotary tool!

 

KeShi Cordless Rotary Tool and Accessory Kit

Rotary Tool

KeShi | $19.99

 

Related Articles:

Rare “Blue Moon” Will Be Visible Around the World on Halloween

10 Quick and Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes

20 Creative Couples Halloween Costumes You Can Only Find on Amazon

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Quirky Sugar Bowl Looks Like a Magical Snow Globe With a Spicy or Sweet Landscape
Sleek Air Purifier Uses a Tiny Forest to Sustainably Filter and Clean the Air Around You
Decorate Your Skin With These “Pawfect” Temporary Tattoos of Animals
Succulents Are Creatively Turned Into Festive Mini Christmas Trees
20+ Journals To Record Your Travels, Dreams, and Everything In Between
15 Terrarium Kits That Have Everything You Need To Bring Some Green Into Your Home

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Researcher Develops a Biodegradable Coffin Made of Mushroom Mycelium
Harry Potter Memo Pad Reveals Hogwarts Castle as You Tear Away Notes
These Reusable Face Masks Help You Stay Safe and Stylish With Iconic Artwork
10 Perfect Gifts for Any Couples to Enjoy Together
15 Cute Yoga Mats Designed by Independent Artists to Help You Work Out in Style
Sleek Non-Electric Cat Fountain Designed to Keep Your Kitty Hydrated and Healthy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.