Classic 1961 Volkswagen Beetle Is Given a Dapper Transformation in Matte Black

When people think of 1960s Volkswagen Beetles, they typically think of whimsical little cars with vintage charm—perhaps in an array of pastel colors. Well, designer and auto-enthusiast Danni Kordal has given one particular beetle an eye-catching transformation reminiscent of the cars from James Bond and Batman movies.

The 1961 model was painted a sumptuous matte black and had its roof removed to transform it into a breezy convertible. Kordal also edited the windshield down to a minimalist design, offsetting the vehicle's rounded curves, and replaced the mirrors with edgier torpedo-shaped models. Additionally, the VW beetle was lowered to the same level as a hotrod, with pared-back chrome detailing on the front and back. Even the interior of the car was updated in the same rich black color, with luxurious leather seats and essential finishing touches.

Whether you're driving through the city or taking a tour of the countryside, this vehicle is sure to grab people's attention. Scroll down to see more images of this dapper car, and follow Kordal on Instagram to see more automobile transformations.

Designer Danni Kordal gave a 1961 Volkswagen Beetle a dapper makeover.

The vintage car was transformed into a convertible and painted a sleek matte black color.

