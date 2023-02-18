Home / Technology

Boston Dynamics’ Robot Shows off the Unexpected Way It Can Help Humans With Work

By Madyson DeJausserand on February 18, 2023
Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot in Atlas Gets a Grip

For over a decade, Boston DynamicsYouTube channel has been revealing science marvels in innocuous, playful ways. In its latest video titled Atlas Gets a Grip, the lab showcases the agility of its bipedal robot in a way that’s both incredible and unexpected.

The video begins with a construction worker atop scaffolding, hammering away at a post. The worker stops to say that he has forgotten his tools. But rather than go down to get it, he grabs a tablet out of his bag. The camera pans down to the robot Atlas, who playfully “looks” side to side before spotting a wooden plank to help it along its journey. The plank is placed on top of a makeshift staircase of blocks and the lower level of scaffolding, connecting the two.

Atlas runs to grab the toolkit and then runs up the stairs and onto the scaffolding. Impressively, the robot hops from the lowest level of scaffolding to the middle level while maintaining its balance. Then, Atlas turns while jumping, thrusting the tool bag onto the top level of scaffolding. It then turns its attention to a giant wooden box—taller than itself—and pushes it off the scaffolding. Finally, in a daring and surprising turn of events, Atlas perfectly flips onto the floor. As it sticks the landing, it ends with a triumphant fist bump in the air.

In a follow-up behind-the-scenes video, Boston Dynamics reveals what viewers might have already been thinking: this marks a new era for Atlas. “[The video] is meant to communicate an expansion of the research that we’re doing on Atlas,” says Scott Kuindersma, Atlas team lead. “So we’re not just thinking about how to make the robot move dynamically through its environment like we did in parkour and dance. Now we’re starting to put Atlas to work and think about how the robot should be able to perceive and manipulate objects in its environment, while maintaining that characteristic high level of performance that we expect from Atlas.”

This sequel video, titled Inside the Lab: Taking Atlas From Sim to Scaffold, goes into the interesting specifics of how Atlas is able to move and perceive its environment. As well, it shows some kind of adorable bloopers of the robot trying to complete the tasks it's been given. No matter the amount of takes Atlas had to do before successfully completing the skit, it's incredibly impressive how quickly Atlas’ skills have improved in the past couple of years.

Scroll below to watch Atlas skillfully complete the makeshift course, as well as watch the behind-the-scenes making-of video.

In Boston Dynamics’ latest video titled Atlas Gets a Grip, the lab showcases the agility of its bipedal robot in a way that’s both incredible and unexpected.

In a follow-up behind-the-scenes video, Boston Dynamics reveals what viewers might have already been thinking: this marks a new era for Atlas.

Boston Dynamics: Website | YouTube | Instagram
h/t: [RobbReport]

Related Articles:

Boston Dynamics Robot Learns Impressive Parkour Moves Including Backflips

Watch a Living Plant Wield a Machete With a Robot Arm

Boston Dynamics Robots Celebrate New Year With Choreographed Dance to “Do You Love Me?”

Photo of a Delivery Robot “Lost in the Woods” Is Sparking the Imagination of People Around the World

Madyson DeJausserand

Madyson DeJausserand is a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy and a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is also an award-winning filmmaker who graduated from Oakland University with a BA in Cinema Studies with a specialization in Filmmaking. Her passions for filmmaking and art bleed into her everyday life and she devotes her time to developing her voice as a filmmaker, writer, artist, and editor.
Read all posts from Madyson DeJausserand
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

AI-Generated Art Personifies Countries as Different Women Across the Globe
Noam Chomsky Says ChatGPT Is a Form of “High-Tech Plagiarism”
Super Bowl Ad of a Girl and Her Dog Growing Old Together Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Justina Miles Goes Viral for Energetic ASL Performance at Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Chris Stapleton’s Soulful Rendition of the National Anthem Brought Tears to the Super Bowl Audience
AI-Generated Art Imagines a Fabulous Fashion Show Featuring Only Senior Models

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Supercomputer Can Predict ICU Patient Dangers To Give Healthcare Workers a Warning
Student Uses AI and a 3D Printer To Do Their Homework Assignment for Them
“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Dodo Back To Life
SNL Cold Open Features Hilarious Interview With the Chinese Spy Balloon
This Device Will Verify if You Actually LOL’d at Your Friend’s Joke
Man Drops a GoPro off a Pier and Captures the Aquatic Creatures Who Swim By

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.