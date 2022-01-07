Home / Inspiring / Good News

Bread Truck Hands Out Hundreds of Loaves of Bread to Drivers Stuck in Traffic Jam On I-95

By Arnesia Young on January 7, 2022
Local Bakery Truck Hands Out Bread To Stranded Drivers on I-95 in Virginia

Imagine being stuck in traffic on the highway for more than 24 hours in below-freezing temperatures. Well, that nightmare was a reality for hundreds of people this week who were stranded in their cars on I-95 in Virginia due to a lengthy traffic jam caused by an icy snowstorm. With the conditions making it difficult for rescue crews to help, many were trapped overnight with no access to food or other necessities as their normal commutes became extended by hours with no end in sight. But one stranded driver found a bright spot amidst the despair.

As she was sitting in her car fearing the worst, Casey Holihan and her husband, John Noe, spotted a bread truck from Schmidt Baking Company boxed in just ahead of them in the jam. “We were starving,” says Holihan. “People around us were very much struggling as well. We could hear kids crying.” Willing to try just about anything, they called the local Baltimore bakery’s customer service number listed on the back of the truck and left a message begging for the driver to open the back and pass out bread to the hungry passengers around them.

It was a last-ditch effort, and the couple wasn’t very optimistic about their odds of getting a response. But to their surprise, they received a personal phone call from the company’s owner, Chuck Paterakis, not 20 minutes later with the news that he was instructing the truck’s driver to open up and distribute loaves of bread from his cargo. Overjoyed by the news, Holihan and Noe teamed up with the truck’s driver, Ron Hill, to bring much-needed sustenance to the cars around them.

“We just kept giving it out until we couldn't walk anymore because it was so freezing,” Holihan explains. “It felt incredible just hearing people say thank you and hearing people just so relieved to finally have food in their car, food in their system and in their kids' system. It was a really incredible feeling.”

After walking carefully along the icy roads for almost an hour, they had reached more than 50 cars and handed out around 300 loaves of bread to hungry passengers. The simple loaves of bread were surely a ray of hope in an impossibly distressing situation. Holihan herself calls it “one of the kindest moments” she’s ever witnessed. But for Paterakis, he was just happy to be in a position to help. “It was an easy decision,” the Schmidt company owner says, admitting that if the roles were reversed, “I would want someone to offer their products.”

“This company is incredible,” Holihan says. “This bread truck was on the way to being delivered. The company definitely could have made a profit off the bread but instead chose to help the people around them. That is just so incredible that someone chose humanity over profit, especially in a situation that people were so desperate.”

A bread truck from Schmidt Baking Company distributed loaves of bread to hungry drivers stranded in a traffic jam on I-95 in Virginia.

Local Bakery Truck Hands Out Bread To Stranded Drivers on I-95 in VirginiaBread Truck Gives Food to Passengers Stuck in Traffic Jam On I-95 Virginia

A stuck passenger saw the truck and called the customer service number to ask for help, then teamed up with the driver to hand out 300 loaves of bread.

Bread Truck Gives Food to Passengers Stuck in Traffic Jam On I-95 VirginiaLocal Bakery Truck Hands Out Bread To Stranded Drivers on I-95 in VirginiaSchmidt Baking Company: WebsiteTwitter
Casey Holihan Noe: Facebook
h/t: [Today]

All images via Casey Holihan Noe.

Related Articles:

Sikh Community Prepares 6,000 Free Meals for Stranded Truck Drivers

Remarkable 13-Year-Old Uses “Make-A-Wish” To Feed People Experiencing Homelessness

Dolphins Alert Rescue Crew To Save a Lost Swimmer Who Was Stranded at Sea for 12 Hours

Research Shows Babies Give Food to Others Even When They’re Hungry

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hockey Fan Notices Cancerous Mole on Team Manager’s Neck and Saves His Life
Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of ‘The Matrix’ Salary to Charity for Cancer Research
Caring Mall Santa Goes Above and Beyond to Comfort a Girl Feeling Heartbroken Over the Holidays
Oldest Living Person in the World Celebrates 119th Birthday
New Year Twins Born 15 Minutes Apart Have Birthdays in Two Different Years
Teacher Sinks Full-Court Basketball Shot To Win Her Class a Hot Cocoa Party

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Māori News Anchor Makes History as First Primetime Journalist With Moko Kauae Face Tattoo
Kind Customer Brings a Home-Cooked Meal To a Hard-Working Convenience Store Employee
Betty White Is Turning 100 Years Old and She’s Inviting Everyone To Celebrate
Canada Wrote Ryan Reynolds a Song To Let Him Know They Absolutely Love Him
Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Own Custom Truck To Deserving Fan at ‘Red Notice’ Movie Screening
30+ Good New Stories That Shine a Light on the Positive Parts of 2021

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.