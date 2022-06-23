Home / Environment

Canada Joins Growing List of Nations Banning Single-Use Plastics

By Madeleine Muzdakis on June 23, 2022
Canada Joins List of Nations Banning Single-Use Plastics

Photo: VADIMVASENIN/Depositphotos

Single-use plastics like disposable straws, cutlery, water bottles, and bags clog landfills and choke sea life. This ever-present problem has led to countries such as France, Spain, the UK, and India to ban certain categories of single-use plastics. In December 2022, Canada will join this list when its own ban goes into effect. Businesses will not be able to sell most plastic grocery bags, cutlery, and straws after December 2023, giving them a full year to get through their inventory.

The ban was announced recently, but it builds on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2019 promise to phase out single-use plastics. Manufacturing and imports will be banned as of December 2023, sale of the products by December 2024, and export by the end of 2025. This gives businesses time to adjust to new materials and supply chains. “Over the next 10 years, this ban will result in the estimated elimination of over 1.3 million tonnes of plastic waste and more than 22,000 tonnes of plastic pollution. That’s equal to a million garbage bags full of litter,” Trudeau tweeted.

The 15 billion plastic grocery bags used every year and approximately 16 million straws used daily in Canada will be vastly reduced. Much of this trash ends up in the ocean after used, where clean-up can be difficult. While it might seem like a huge lifestyle shift to eliminate certain plastics, such measures are extremely popular. A global survey found 75% of people supported single-use plastic bans. Many countries have even come together to sign a UN Treaty on reducing plastic waste globally.

However, many activists say that more action is necessary. Sarah King, of Greenpeace, said in a statement, “The government needs to shift into high gear by expanding the ban list and cutting overall plastic production.” In the U.S., only some states have implemented plastic legislation. The U.S. is the largest world polluter with plastics, generating 287 pounds of plastics per person annually. President Biden has begun plans to phase out disposable plastics on government land, but other measures are yet forthcoming.

At the end of the year, Canada will ban single-use plastics in a major environmental move.

Canada Joins List of Nations Banning Single-Use Plastics

Photo: OLEGBRESLAVTSEV/Depositphotos

h/t: [Washington Post, PBS]

Related Articles:

Man Spends Over 1,000 Days Straight Cleaning Up Trash in His Local Parks

World’s Biggest Plant Discovered in Ocean off Australian Coast

Environmental Activist Wears a Custom Suit Showing All the Trash He Produced in a Month

Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japan Is Submerging an Enormous Turbine in the Ocean To Produce “Endless” Clean Energy
World’s Biggest Plant Discovered in Ocean off Australian Coast
Environmental Activist Wears a Custom Suit Showing All the Trash He Produced in a Month
Biologist Uses UV Light to Expose the Hidden World of the Amazon Rainforest [Interview]
Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can
Man Spends Over 1,000 Days Straight Cleaning Up Trash in His Local Parks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Engineers Develop Enzyme That Can Break Down Plastic in a Matter of Hours
Researchers Developed a Solar Panel That Continues To Gather Energy Once the Sun Sets
Sir David Attenborough Wins Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award
Daily Wind-Powered Energy Surpassed Coal and Nuclear-Based Power for First Time
Man Wins $217 Million Lottery and Uses It To Start an Environmental Foundation
25 Eco-Friendly Products to Reduce Waste in Style

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]