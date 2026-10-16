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Mattel Unveils Céline Dion Barbie Doll Inspired by Her Iconic 1998 Oscars Look

By Regina Sienra on October 16, 2026

Céline Dion Barbie

Céline Dion is back on top of the world. After years away from the spotlight due to health issues, the Canadian star is back on stage with a sold-out 26-concert residency in Paris. In addition to her return to singing and performing, Mattel has unveiled a Céline Dion Barbie doll as a tribute to her monumental four-decade career.

The limited-edition Barbie doll captures the singer on one the biggest nights of her career. The Dion doll is outfitted identically to her performance at the 1998 Oscars ceremony. There, the sang “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie Titanic. Known as one of her top hits, and one of the most famous song to ever come out of a movie, the track won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The James Cameron-directed film would go on to win 11 Oscars out of 14 nominations, including Best Picture.

Mattel faithfully recreated Dion’s red carpet look from that night, including her deep-blue turtle neck maxi dress, which she accessorized with a replica of the iconic “Heart of the Ocean” necklace worn by the character Rose, played by actor Kate Winslet in the film. The doll wears equally dazzling earrings and dark pumps. Her hair is in an elegant late-90s updo that evokes ocean waves. The doll was designed by Suim Noh, with packaging design by Laydiana Chiv.

“It is a true honor to join the Barbie legacy with a doll inspired by one of the most meaningful moments of my career,” Dion says. “I hope this doll inspires everyone to express themselves with confidence, follow their dreams, and believe in the power of their own voice.”

The Céline Dion Barbie Doll is now available for pre-order on the Mattel Creations website. She joins other singers from the Signature Doll collection, including Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, and Stevie Nicks, as well as Signature “Kenbassador” Lenny Kravitz.

To stay up to date with the legendary singer, you can follow Céline Dion on Instagram.

As a tribute to her legendary music career, Mattel has unveiled a Céline Dion Barbie doll.

Céline Dion Barbie

The limited-edition Barbie doll captures the singer on one the biggest nights of her career—the 1998 Oscars ceremony.

Céline Dion Barbie

There, the sang “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie Titanic, which would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Céline Dion Barbie

Céline Dion Barbie

Céline Dion Barbie

Céline Dion Barbie

Céline Dion Barbie

All images via Mattel.

Related Articles:

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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