Color Combinations Help You Identify These Distorted Cartoon Characters

By Margherita Cole on March 21, 2022
Deconfiguring Cartoons Series by Dodoconyoyo

Garfield

Whether you're a cartoon-lover for life or someone who hasn't watched animation since childhood, there are some characters that you're probably all too familiar with. This is partly due to their cute, distinct designs that can be reused in a variety of ways. Peruvian design studio Dodoconyoyo explores the visual power of color as it relates to famous cartoon characters by completely distorting their forms.

From Garfield to Spongebob, the Deconfiguring Cartoons series tackle some of the best-known personalities in media. “Cartoons have always been and will be part of our lives,” Dodoconyoyo tells My Modern Met. “For as long as we can remember, it was their colors that somehow defined our way of seeing color combinations in our minds. So we always wanted to do a project with them and then this occurred to us.”

Amazingly, the colors we associate with these cartoon characters help you identify them almost instantaneously in spite of their warped forms. For instance, Mickey Mouse has been stretched from side to side, but we know it is him from the use of black, white, red, and yellow. Similarly, Finn the Human from Adventure Time has been dragged diagonally, but his white hat and blue outfit help us identify him anyhow. Other favorites include SpongeBob SquarePants, Garfield, Fred Flintstone, Bugs Bunny, and more.

Peruvian design studio Dodoconyoyo explores the visual power of color combinations in cartoons.

Deconfiguring Cartoons Series by Dodoconyoyo

Spongebob Squarepants

They stretch, bend, and alter famous cartoon characters to see how their distinct color palettes help us recognize them.

Deconfiguring Cartoons Series by Dodoconyoyo

Mickey Mouse

Deconfiguring Cartoons Series by Dodoconyoyo

Fred Flintstone

Deconfiguring Cartoons Series by Dodoconyoyo

Bugs Bunny

Deconfiguring Cartoons Series by Dodoconyoyo

Tom (from “Tom and Jerry”)

Deconfiguring Cartoons Series by Dodoconyoyo

Finn the Human (from “Adventure Time”)

Deconfiguring Cartoons Series by Dodoconyoyo

Popeye

