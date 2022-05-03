Learn How to Fuse Abstraction and Realism in This Online Painting Class (Now for Pre-Sale!)

Referring to artwork as “abstract realism” might seem like an oxymoron, but not when you take a look at the gorgeous paintings by Dimitra Milan. Her works feature elements of free-flowing color and texture that are fused with subject matter drawn in a realistic style. Now, Milan is sharing her process with you in a new online class on My Modern Met Academy. Called Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting, the course will teach you the techniques you need to know in order to create your own piece of abstract realist art.

The intermediate-level course is now available for pre-order when it launches on May 15, 2022. By buying the class early, you can save 10%. Just used the code mixedmedia10 at checkout. When the course goes live on May 15, it will automatically be available for you to watch on-demand.

So, what will you learn from Abstract Realism? You’ll begin by creating your background using inks. This abstract element will form the basis of your painting. Moving on from there, Milan will give you tips on conveying your subject and how to sketch it; your drawing can be an animal, a flower, or whatever else you choose. (Milan draws a fox.) Once the sketch is done, she’ll teach you how, using acrylics, you’ll make the subject come to life against the background.

It takes work in achieving such harmony, and Milan is the perfect instructor to lead you through it. She has been a professional artist since she was a teenager, and she’s worked for many years to cultivate this style. “I created this course to help artists a new way of painting by working in layers and using a variety of mixed media materials,” she says. “This is a super fun and expressive process. Combining abstraction with realism can seem tricky, but after taking this class you will feel empowered to paint anything you set your mind to.”

Excited to give it a try? Purchase the class now and save 10% with the code mixedmedia10. Come May 15, you’ll have the class available to view and start your journey to abstract realism.

Learn how to fuse realism with abstraction when you enroll in the class Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting on My Modern Met Academy. Buy the class during our pre-sale period and save 10% with the code mixedmedia10 at checkout.

You'll begin by creating an abstract background using inks.

Then you'll sketch your subject (Milan chose a fox) and use acrylic paints to create harmony between your realism and abstraction.

When you're done, you'll have created your own work of art!

Get a peek into the course below. Remember, you can purchase this class for presale and save 10% with the code mixedmedia10.

