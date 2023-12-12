Flight Attendant Gives Announcement Imitating the Voices of Beloved Looney Tunes Characters

In-flight announcements are vital to keep everyone safe, but they’re also usually monotone. They can be even more boring for flight attendants, who may repeat them several times a day. As a way to keep spirits up, a Southwest crew member put his talents to use and gave the safety instructions a twist. A viral video shows flight attendant Zach Haumesser making an announcement imitating the voices of many Looney Tunes characters.

The clip, first taken in 2016, shows Haumesser sitting at the front of the plane and holding the intercom. Upon landing in Chicago, he addresses the passengers one last time. “Be vewy, vewy quiet, we have weached your destination,” Haumesser says in his best Elmer Fudd voice. Then, channeling his inner Bugs Bunny, he advises the travelers to carefully remove the luggage from the overhead bins. “You wouldn’t wanna get a bump on the noggin,” he says.

Haumesser also nails the voices of Daffy Duck, Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, Sylvester the Cat, Tweety Bird, the Tasmanian Devil, and Porky Pig, before sending everyone off with the Roadrunner's famous “Beep Beep” sound. Amazed by his abilities, both his crewmates and the passengers gave him a round of applause.

While many viewers have felt like Haumesser is too big of a talent to only get to shine inside a plane, being a flight attendant is only his day job. Not only is Haumesser a skilled voice actor, but he is also a puppeteer, most notably having taken the role of Audrey 2 in many productions of The Little Shop of Horrors. Even better, sometimes his two passions combine—like when he did an in-flight announcement with the help of a Kermit the Frog puppet. You can watch his famous Looney Tunes announcement video below.

Zach Haumesser: Website | YouTube

h/t: [People]

