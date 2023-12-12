Home / Funny

Flight Attendant Gives Announcement Imitating the Voices of Beloved Looney Tunes Characters

By Regina Sienra on December 12, 2023
Bugs Bunny

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

In-flight announcements are vital to keep everyone safe, but they’re also usually monotone. They can be even more boring for flight attendants, who may repeat them several times a day. As a way to keep spirits up, a Southwest crew member put his talents to use and gave the safety instructions a twist. A viral video shows flight attendant Zach Haumesser making an announcement imitating the voices of many Looney Tunes characters.

The clip, first taken in 2016, shows Haumesser sitting at the front of the plane and holding the intercom. Upon landing in Chicago, he addresses the passengers one last time. “Be vewy, vewy quiet, we have weached your destination,” Haumesser says in his best Elmer Fudd voice. Then, channeling his inner Bugs Bunny, he advises the travelers to carefully remove the luggage from the overhead bins. “You wouldn’t wanna get a bump on the noggin,” he says.

Haumesser also nails the voices of Daffy Duck, Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, Sylvester the Cat, Tweety Bird, the Tasmanian Devil, and Porky Pig, before sending everyone off with the Roadrunner's famous “Beep Beep” sound. Amazed by his abilities, both his crewmates and the passengers gave him a round of applause.

While many viewers have felt like Haumesser is too big of a talent to only get to shine inside a plane, being a flight attendant is only his day job. Not only is Haumesser a skilled voice actor, but he is also a puppeteer, most notably having taken the role of Audrey 2 in many productions of The Little Shop of Horrors. Even better, sometimes his two passions combine—like when he did an in-flight announcement with the help of a Kermit the Frog puppet. You can watch his famous Looney Tunes announcement video below.

A viral video shows flight attendant named Zach Haumesser making an announcement imitating the voices of many Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny.

Zach Haumesser: Website | YouTube
h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Watch a Pilot Give a Heartwarming Speech on His Retirement Flight After a 32-Year Career

Flight Attendant Makes Announcement for 6-Year-Old Who Beat Cancer and the Plane Erupts in Cheers

Listen to This English Accent Coach Do One Phrase in 20 Different Accents

Woman Seamlessly Switches Between 10 Accents in One Minute Video

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Travis Kelce for Funny Photoshop of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Get Into the Holiday Spirit and Discover Your Christmas Elf Name [Quiz]
National Park Service’s Tweets Are So Funny That You’ll Learn About Nature Without Noticing
Before Google, People Asked Public Librarians Their Questions
Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Back With More Shirtless Heroes and Adorable Animals
Cosplayer Creates Hilarious Costumes of Pop Culture on a Budget All Year Round

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

37 Funny Greeting Cards To Spread a Little Holiday Cheer
Playful Erasers of Men Who Go Bald As You Use Them
Fat Bear Week Crowns Female Brown Bear as Its 2023 Champion
Watch These “Outtakes” of NASA Astronauts Struggling To Walk on the Moon
‘2024 Irish Farmer Calendar’ Unveils Its Funny Photos of Shirtless Men With Adorable Animals
Llama Is Brought to a Wedding Dressed as a Groomsman and Steals the Show

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.