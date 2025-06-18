My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

LEGO Unveils ‘Krusty Burger’ Set, the Beloved Fast Food Restaurant From ‘The Simpsons’

By Regina Sienra on June 18, 2025

Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set

The long-running TV show The Simpsons wouldn't be what it is without its colorful cast of characters—including Krusty the Clown, whose TV show the Simpson kids, Bart and Lisa, never miss. Krusty's fame is so encompassing, and his ambition so big, that he has a whole line of products and commercial ventures—and none of them are as famous as his fast food chain, Krusty Burger. Now, thanks to LEGO, you can recreate the beloved fictional chain restaurant in all its greasy glory.

The 1,635-set piece depicts all the elements that make up Krusty Burger. This includes the towering sign that greets customers and the orange facade, complete with graffiti and its Krusty-themed drive-thru board. Inside, Jeremy, better known as the squeaky-voiced teen, runs the kitchen, Officer Lou enjoys a meal, and Sideshow Bob schemes with a pie in hand. Lisa, who's been a vegetarian for a long time, keeps herself entertained by playing the sax.

The set and the featured minifigures also give a nod to some specific episodes. In the back, Homer—with a shirt stained by Krusty Burger sauce—and Bart can be seen stealing grease, reminiscent of their “yellow gold” scheme from the first episode of Season 10, “Lard of the Dance.” Meanwhile, Krusty rocks the farmer outfit worn in the Mother Nature Burger ad from the final episode of Season 20, “Coming to Homerica.” The clown car Homer drives as Krusty's pupil in “Homie the Clown” from the sixth season also makes an appearance.

With a removable roof, you can choose between enjoying the action from above or opening the set as if it were a stage—one where Bart creates mayhem at Krusty's Kidz Zone, the Buzz Cola machine leaks, and a screen displays an order for 700 Krusty burgers, placed by a desperate Homer after becoming trapped in the jungle with his son and pals. Way too many adventures have taken place at this joint, which was once given the title of “the unhealthiest restaurant in the world.”

The Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set is now available from LEGO's webstore as part of their ICONS series. If you're a fan of The Simpsons or know a lifelong scholar of the series, this is the perfect addition to their collection. previous The Simpsons LEGO sets include the Kwik-E-Mart and the Simpsons' house.

Krusty Burger, Springfield’s most famous fast food spot, gets to shine in The Simpsons’ latest LEGO set.

Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set

The 1,635-set piece depicts all the elements that make up Krusty Burger, such as its themed drive-thru board…

Details of Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set

…and the towering sign that welcomes customers to the “unhealthiest restaurant in the world.”

Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set on living room table

The set also gives a nod to specific episodes, such as Homer and Bart’s plot to steal grease from “Lard of the Dance.”

Details of Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set

Inside, Jeremy (the squeaky-voiced teen) runs the kitchen.

Details of Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set

The set includes eight minifigures.

Minifigs of Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set

With a removable roof, you can choose between enjoying the action from above or opening the set as if it were a stage.

Woman assembling Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set

Details of Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set

The Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set is now available from LEGO's webstore.

Details of Krusty Burger Simpsons LEGO set with box

LEGO: Website | Instagram

Sources: The Simpsons™: Krusty Burger at LEGO; Welcome to the grand opening of LEGO® Icons The Simpsons™: Krusty Burger

All images via LEGO.

