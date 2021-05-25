Home / Design / Creative Products

Bring the Fun Outside With These Unique Games and Activities

By Margherita Cole on May 24, 2021
Outdoor Activities Available at My Modern Met Store

When nice weather calls, it's time to take advantage of the outdoors. For many, however, it can be hard to find enjoyable activities to do that don't involve screens. That's when good old-fashioned entertainment comes in handy. From a stacking game nicknamed “cat Jenga” to puzzles to arts and crafts, My Modern Met Store carries a variety of fun activities to keep your mind active outdoors.

For the artists who want to follow in the Impressionists‘ footsteps, Viviva Colorsheets is the perfect creative tool. This phone-sized set allows you to carry 16 transparent watercolors in the form of a small booklet. With this, you can paint en plein air wherever you go.

If you want to do something with the whole family, consider looking into Nervous System's highly unique jigsaw puzzles. This forward-thinking design studio combines computer algorithms with inspiration from the galaxy and geodes to create puzzles that are literally one-of-a-kind. The Infinity Puzzle, for example, has no beginning and no end—meaning it can be assembled in thousands of different ways. Similarly, the beautiful Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle imitates geology with its 360 intricate pieces and five “crystal-themed whimsies.” You'll need all hands on deck to complete these challenging jigsaws!

Alternatively, if you want to take a game on a hike or picnic, you might be searching for something more portable. If that's the case, Comma's adorable Cat Pile game is ideal. One of the best sellers in our store, this set of wooden kittens is sort of like a reverse form of Jenga. In this game, the goal is to stack the six felines as high as you can without toppling them over. It's the perfect activity for groups of all ages.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite outdoor games and activities, and head over to My Modern Met Store to see the entire collection.

These unique games and activities will add fun to your outdoor excursions!

 

Viviva Colorsheets

Viviva Colorsheets Set

Viviva | $19.95+

 

642 Things to Draw

 

Four Point Earth Puzzle

 

The Wildflower's Workbook

The Wildflower's Workbook

Katie Daisy | $16.95

 

Flower Color Pencils (Set of 5)

Flower Color Pencils

Trinus | $22

 

Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle

 

How to Be a Wildflower

How to be a Wildflower

Katie Daisy | $19.95

 

Chameleon Color & Blending System: Complementary Pastel Colors Set

Chameleon Color and Blending System

Chameleon | $39.99

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile Game

Large Cat Pile

Comma | $36

 

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Fantastic Cities Adult Coloring Book

 

 

Naranjas 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzles

Galison | $16.99

 

Hedgehog Doll Embroidery Kit

See more fun outdoor games and activities in My Modern Met Store!

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

Put Your Best Foot Forward With These Whimsical Artsy Socks

Make Your Own Animal Doll Collection With These Adorable All-Inclusive Embroidery Kits

10 Creative Gifts for the History Buffs in Your Life

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Launches Rainbow-Colored Set Celebrating Love and Diversity of the LGBTQIA+ Community
22 Cacti-Centric Products That Creatively Celebrate the Prickly Plant
Artistic Tote Bags To Help You Shop in Style While Saving Earth
20 Stylish Gifts for People Who Seriously Love Succulents
13 Creative Map Gifts That Commemorate the Special Places People Love
Make Your Own Magical Rainbow When You Complete This Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Creative Father’s Day Gifts for the “World’s Greatest Dad”
25 Gifts Guaranteed to Give Grandpa a Great Father’s Day
16 Stylish Accessories to Keep You Looking Cool All Summer Long
20 Creative Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads
10 AAPI-Owned Etsy Shops to Support During AAPI Heritage Month and Beyond
20+ Creative Father’s Day Cards to Give the Greatest Guy in Your Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.