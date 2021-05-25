Bring the Fun Outside With These Unique Games and Activities

When nice weather calls, it's time to take advantage of the outdoors. For many, however, it can be hard to find enjoyable activities to do that don't involve screens. That's when good old-fashioned entertainment comes in handy. From a stacking game nicknamed “cat Jenga” to puzzles to arts and crafts, My Modern Met Store carries a variety of fun activities to keep your mind active outdoors.

For the artists who want to follow in the Impressionists‘ footsteps, Viviva Colorsheets is the perfect creative tool. This phone-sized set allows you to carry 16 transparent watercolors in the form of a small booklet. With this, you can paint en plein air wherever you go.

If you want to do something with the whole family, consider looking into Nervous System's highly unique jigsaw puzzles. This forward-thinking design studio combines computer algorithms with inspiration from the galaxy and geodes to create puzzles that are literally one-of-a-kind. The Infinity Puzzle, for example, has no beginning and no end—meaning it can be assembled in thousands of different ways. Similarly, the beautiful Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle imitates geology with its 360 intricate pieces and five “crystal-themed whimsies.” You'll need all hands on deck to complete these challenging jigsaws!

Alternatively, if you want to take a game on a hike or picnic, you might be searching for something more portable. If that's the case, Comma's adorable Cat Pile game is ideal. One of the best sellers in our store, this set of wooden kittens is sort of like a reverse form of Jenga. In this game, the goal is to stack the six felines as high as you can without toppling them over. It's the perfect activity for groups of all ages.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite outdoor games and activities, and head over to My Modern Met Store to see the entire collection.

These unique games and activities will add fun to your outdoor excursions!

Viviva Colorsheets

642 Things to Draw

Four Point Earth Puzzle

The Wildflower's Workbook

Flower Color Pencils (Set of 5)

Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle

How to Be a Wildflower

Chameleon Color & Blending System: Complementary Pastel Colors Set

Big Wooden Cat Pile Game

Large Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Fantastic Cities Adult Coloring Book

Naranjas 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Hedgehog Doll Embroidery Kit

See more fun outdoor games and activities in My Modern Met Store!

