Tentacle Earplugs Make It Look Like an Octopus Is Wiggling From Your Head

By Margherita Cole on March 7, 2023
Tentacle Earbuds by Genki Hirano

Earplugs are typically functional tools rather than fashion accessories. But thanks to Japanese designer Genki Hirano, they are both. The glass artist crafted limited edition tentacle earplugs that, when placed inside the ear, make it look like a sea creature is crawling out. The effect is as surreal as it is whimsical.

Although these pieces were meant to be limited edition items for a design festival, Hirano was requested to make a line of tentacle earplugs for toymaker Ikimon due to their outstanding popularity. Unlike the originals, the commercial version is made from plastic. However, they still retain a sheen that makes it look as though they were crafted from handblown glass.

Each set of earplugs comes with three different-sized buds so that it offers a more comfortable fit inside the ear. Hirano even made other versions of the tentacle earbud in colors like white and yellow as well as models inspired by other sea creatures including a squid tentacle.

You can purchase these earbuds at a gashapon, or toy vending machine, for 400 yen at various locations in Japan.

Japanese designer Genki Hirano has created earbuds that resemble realistic tentacles.

Tentacle Earbuds by Genki HiranoTentacle Earbuds by Genki Hirano

When you put them on, it makes it look like tentacles are growing out of your ears.

Tentacle Earbuds by Genki Hirano

They can be purchased at gashapons in various locations in Japan.

Tentacle Earbuds by Genki HiranoTentacle Earbuds by Genki HiranoGenki Hirano: Instagram
h/t: [Spoon & Tamago]

All images via Genki Hirano.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
