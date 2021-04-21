Home / Animals / Dogs

Dog With Giant Fluffy Ears Looks Just Like a Real-Life Mickey Mouse

By Emma Taggart on April 21, 2021
Goma the Mickey Mouse Dog

Meet Goma, the adorable “Mickey Mouse dog” from Tokyo. This 7-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on Instagram due to her huge, fluffy, gray ears that make her look like a real-life cartoon mouse. We wish we could reach into our screens and give her a cuddle!

Goma is a Maltese / Papillon mix, which means she’s blessed with the best qualities of both breeds. Her unusual ears are adorably fluffy (just like a Maltese dog), but they also point up (like the fringed ears of a Papillon pup). With round, fluffy ears almost as tall as her head, Goma is often compared to Mickey Mouse, but she also looks like an impossibly cute koala bear.

With over 100,000 followers on Instagram, Goma and her ears are taking the Internet by storm. Her owners post daily photos and videos of the darling dog going about her day. Whether she’s being pushed around in her stroller or carried in a doggy backpack, Goma certainly seems to live the good life. When she's not exploring the outdoors, she’s playing with her toys and snuggling up in her bed. And she even has an entire array of adorable accessories, from bow ties and neckties to harnesses and even bunny ears.

Check out photos of Goma below and follow her on Instagram to keep up to date on her adorable shenanigans.

Meet Goma, the adorable “Mickey Mouse dog” from Tokyo.

Goma the Mickey Mouse Dog

With huge rounded ears almost as big as her head, she looks just like a real-life cartoon mouse.

Goma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma the Mickey Mouse DogGoma: Instagram
h/t: [Totally the Bomb]

All images via @marupgoma_c.

Related Articles:

This Stylish Pup Is the “Bob Ross of Dogs” With Fluffy Curls to Match

Doggie Daycare Shares Adorable Photos of Their Puppies During Naptime

Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Stuffed Unicorn Finds Fur-Ever Home With His Plushie Pal

Pet Photographer Reveals How Adorable Dogs and Cats Look From Below

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Two Determined Dachshunds Help “Free” the Huge Ship That Was Stuck in the Suez Canal
Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Stuffed Unicorn Finds Fur-Ever Home With His Plushie Pal
Father and Son Build ‘Stick Library’ for Local Dogs To “Borrow” Sticks
Boone the Brave Beagle Overcame Abuse and Now Has His Own Children’s Book
Photographer Sophie Gamand on Her Life-Saving Dog Photography and Animal Advocacy [Podcast]
This Happy Golden Retriever Loves His Job as a Durian Fruit Harvester

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Loyal Dog Spends 6 Days Waiting Outside Hospital for Her Sick Human
High-Tech Pet Door and Smart Collar Lets Your Dog Come and Go While You’re Away
Adorable Pup Is “That Friend” Who Makes Silly Poses in All Her Fur-Family Photos
Adorable Wedding Cake Features Beloved Dog Making a Playful Mess
Majestic Dogs Photographed in Gorgeous Natural Landscapes Just Like Travel Influencers
15 Creative Gifts for Dog Lovers That Celebrate Perfect Pooches of All Kinds

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.