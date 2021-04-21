Dog With Giant Fluffy Ears Looks Just Like a Real-Life Mickey Mouse

Meet Goma, the adorable “Mickey Mouse dog” from Tokyo. This 7-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on Instagram due to her huge, fluffy, gray ears that make her look like a real-life cartoon mouse. We wish we could reach into our screens and give her a cuddle!

Goma is a Maltese / Papillon mix, which means she’s blessed with the best qualities of both breeds. Her unusual ears are adorably fluffy (just like a Maltese dog), but they also point up (like the fringed ears of a Papillon pup). With round, fluffy ears almost as tall as her head, Goma is often compared to Mickey Mouse, but she also looks like an impossibly cute koala bear.

With over 100,000 followers on Instagram, Goma and her ears are taking the Internet by storm. Her owners post daily photos and videos of the darling dog going about her day. Whether she’s being pushed around in her stroller or carried in a doggy backpack, Goma certainly seems to live the good life. When she's not exploring the outdoors, she’s playing with her toys and snuggling up in her bed. And she even has an entire array of adorable accessories, from bow ties and neckties to harnesses and even bunny ears.

Check out photos of Goma below and follow her on Instagram to keep up to date on her adorable shenanigans.

Goma: Instagram

h/t: [Totally the Bomb]

All images via @marupgoma_c.

