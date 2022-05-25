Home / Design / Creative Products

Tissue Box Is Ingeniously Designed To Look Like a Floating Iceberg

By Larisa Crowder on May 25, 2022
Tissue Box Designed to Look Like an Iceberg

Sometimes, it may be more difficult to picture the potential in something commonplace than to envision something totally new. It takes a keen eye and a vivid imagination to, say, look at a box of tissues and see a floating iceberg. This is exactly what Japanese artist Michuru has done, and the result is striking.

Michuru is known on Twitter for clever design takes that elevate everyday objects to optical illusions. In this case, the translucent, arctic blue box lets you see the white tissues inside. When one is pulled through the top, it looks remarkably like a geometric iceberg suspended in water, the wrinkled tissue reminiscent of the rough crags of ice. Off to the side, a small polar bear on a sheet of ice completes the illusion.

There have been a range of reactions to the design, from “so cute!” to those likening it to a metaphor for global warming: “When the tissue runs out, no more ice. Polar bear dead.” Unlike a real iceberg, you can see what's below the surface, and other commenters noted the practicality of being able to see when you're running low on tissues. Many are asking when it will be available for purchase. As of now, like many of Michuru's designs, the case is a computer-rendered concept and not yet buyable, and there's no news as to when (or if) it might be. However, you can stay up to date with all the developments, and Michuru's latest product designs, on the creator's Twitter.

This clever tissue box, by Japanese designer Michuru, incorporates the tissues themselves, making each fresh one look like a floating iceberg.

Tissue Box Designed to Look Like an Iceberg

The translucent blue box not only looks like the Arctic Ocean, but it also lets you see how many tissues you have left.

Iceberg Tissue Box with Polar BearMichuru: Twitter
h/t: [grape]

All images via Michuru.

